ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Augsburg beats Mainz to move further clear of relegation

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

AUGSBURG, Germany (AP) — Augsburg pushed further clear of relegation danger in the Bundesliga by beating Mainz 2-1 on Wednesday.

Swiss midfielder Ruben Vargas scored what proved to be the winning goal in the 56th minute, securing Augsburg’s third victory in its last four league games.

It lifted the team above Wolfsburg — which Augsburg beat at the weekend — and into 13th place, six points above the relegation zone with six matches remaining.

Jeffrey Gouweleeuw’s 11th-minute penalty put Augsburg ahead before midtable Mainz equalized through Silvan Widmer in the 54th.

Marcus Ingvartsen fired a shot narrowly wide with the last kick of the game, almost earning Mainz a point.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Sevilla reclaims 2nd in Spain after 4-2 win over Granada

MADRID (AP) — Sevilla scored twice in second-half stoppage time to beat Granada 4-2 and reclaim second place in the Spanish league on Friday. Sevilla’s first win in five rounds lifted it three points clear of Barcelona and Atlético Madrid, which both have games over the weekend. Runaway leader Real Madrid was nine points clear before hosting Getafe on Saturday.
UEFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Dortmund visits Stuttgart; Newcastle-Wolves in EPL

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Second-place Borussia Dortmund is nine points behind Bayern Munich with six rounds remaining in the Bundesliga and hoping to make amends for an embarrassing defeat when it visits Stuttgart. Dortmund fans were in party mood last weekend on their return to a full stadium for the first time in more than two years, but Leipzig spoiled their fun by snatching a 4-1 away win. It was Dortmund’s second heavy defeat at home in the league this season after the 5-2 loss to Bayer Leverkusen in February. It also had heavy losses at home to Ajax and Rangers in European competition so perhaps it’s a relief for Dortmund to be playing Stuttgart away. But Stuttgart has been improving, with two wins from four games without defeat, and Pellegrino Matarazzo’s team will be pushing for another win to climb away from the relegation zone.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Chelsea 1-3 Real Madrid, Champions League: Post-match reaction, ratings

Well, the good news is that there are no away goals in this year’s competition. And we can beat this team. Just have to play not terrible. Chelsea started well, with plenty of energy and impetus, but then a bit of defending reminiscent of last weekend gave Karim Benzema a free header to open the scoring.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ruben Vargas
Daily Mail

RB Leipzig 1-1 Atalanta: Spoils are shared in Europa League quarter-final first leg as goals from Luis Muriel and Willi Orban ensure entertaining draw

RB Leipzig and Atalanta played out an exciting draw in Germany to leave their Europa League quarter-final tie finely poised ahead of the return leg next week. Both clubs have struggled to replicate previous seasons' form so far this campaign but they put on a showcase of entertaining, if at times chaotic, football here.
UEFA
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Relegation-threatened Everton hosts Man United

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Everton hosts Manchester United in the first of five Premier League games with Frank Lampard’s team needing a win to avoid the danger of dropping into the relegation zone by the end of the weekend. The 17th-place Toffees have lost four of their last five league games. Inconsistent United needs a win to avoid drifting too far from the top four and a spot in next season’s Champions League. Cristiano Ronaldo is available again for United after the illness that kept him out of last weekend’s draw with Leicester but Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, Edinson Cavani and Scott McTominay remain out. Everton is boosted by the return of midfielder Allan from suspension. After losing 3-0 at Crystal Palace, fifth-place Arsenal hosts Brighton, third-place Chelsea is at Southampton and Watford hosts Leeds. Fourth-place Tottenham travels to Aston Villa in the late game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Relegation#Augsburg#Bundesliga#Soccer#Ap#Mainz 2 1#Swiss
BBC

Premier League, EFL, Scottish football: Ups, downs & European qualification

BBC Sport outlines the promotion and relegation issues - and the race for European qualification - in England and Scotland for 2021-22. Recent confirmed promotions, relegations, titles & qualifications. 2 April: Rangers qualify for Champions League. 26 March: Kelty Hearts promoted to Scottish League One. 19 March: Dover Athletic relegated...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

West Ham vs Lyon LIVE: Europa League result and final score as Ndombele cancels out Bowen’s opener

Follow for live reaction after West Ham held Lyon to a 1-1 draw after playing the whole second half with 10 men following Aaron Cresswell’s red card to keep their Europa League quarter-final tie in the balance.Cresswell was shown a straight red card for denying a goalscoring opportunity after he brought down Moussa Dembele on the stroke of half-time.The dismissal lifted the Hammers and the hosts took the lead as Jarrod Bowen pounced on a loose touch from Jerome Boateng to fire West Ham in front.But Tottenham Hotspur loanee Tanguy Ndombele silenced the London Stadium as he bundled in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

842K+
Followers
413K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy