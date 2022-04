In 1908 Paris, according to a contemporary story from the New York Times, there lived a dog who was definitely not a good boy. The story begins with a Newfoundland dog that heard a child screaming for help after they had fallen into the river Seine. The dog, to its credit, searched for the source of the screaming before diving into the river and rescuing him, like a ye olde Lassie.

