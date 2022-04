UPDATE: Las Vegas police say tickets have sold out for the K-9 trials on Sunday. LVMPD said people who wish to attend can still go Sunday for standing room only. UPDATE: Las Vegas police say free tickets for its 30th annual K-9 trials on Sunday are going fast. The department shared on Twitter at about 9:10 a.m. that it had added an additional 500 tickets to the event.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 21 DAYS AGO