ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

Man undergoing treatment following Kalispell standoff

By DERRICK PERKINS
Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 3 days ago

A man is undergoing mental health treatment after a standoff with local law enforcement in downtown Kalispell on Wednesday afternoon.

Law enforcement responded to reports of a man threatening self-harm near a local veterans’ organization on the 300 block of First Avenue West at about 12:50 p.m., a press release from the Kalispell Police Department stated. The man allegedly flashed a handgun and told witnesses he planned to kill himself before walking off.

Officers caught up with him outside of the Flathead County courthouse complex. They spoke with the man while setting up a perimeter, authorities said. As they called in a crisis co-responder, negotiators and less than lethal weapons, the man pleaded with officers to shoot him, officials said.

He gestured repeatedly at his handgun, which was tucked into the front waistband of his jeans, authorities said.

The man continued moving throughout, forcing officers to relocate their perimeter and move vehicles “to protect citizens in the area,” the press release reads. With help from the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, officers eventually used less than lethal rounds to take the man into custody.

First responders have since taken him to Logan Health for treatment, officials said.

Anyone with video or information regarding the incident is asked to contact Lt. Jordan Venezio at (406) 758-7789.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.

Get help

If you’re feeling suicidal, or know someone who is, talk to someone. Help is available.

Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, the TrevorLifeline for LGBTQ+ individuals at 1-866-488-7386, or Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 and press 1.

Text “start” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741, the Trevor Lifeline at 678-678, or Veterans Crisis Line at 838255.

If you don’t like using the phone, or don’t have access to one, connect to the Lifeline Crisis Chat at crisischat.org , the TrevorLifeline chat at www.thetrevorproject.org or Veterans Crisis Line at www.veteranscrisisline.net .

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

Man arrested in Kalispell shooting

MISSOULA, Mont. — Zackary Maas, 25, from Columbia Falls has been arrested for the shooting of a 41-year-old man in Kalispell. Maas was apprehended during a traffic stop in south Kalispell where he was booked into the Flathead County Detention Center. Maas is charged with assault with a weapon,...
KALISPELL, MT
deseret.com

Missing Utah girl found in back of semitruck in Wyoming

A 13-year-old Roosevelt girl missing since Tuesday has been found in the back of a semitruck in Wyoming. Rylie Secrest was located by officers with the Cheyenne Police Department about 3:40 p.m. on Thursday in the back of a semi in Cheyenne. The truck was being driven by Chris Evans, 25, of Florida.
CHEYENNE, WY
CBS News

Wisconsin doctor found dead near waterfall was "partially buried" after ground apparently collapsed, sheriff says

A doctor who was found dead near a waterfall Sunday in northern Wisconsin apparently fell to her death when the ground beneath her collapsed, officials said Wednesday. Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich said in a news release that Kelsey Musgrove's body was found "partially buried in a steep clay bank" on the river's edge at Potato River Falls in Gurney. About 25 agencies assisted with the search, he said.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kalispell, MT
Kalispell, MT
Crime & Safety
Flathead County, MT
Crime & Safety
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
County
Flathead County, MT
Idaho State Journal

Police: Two local men facing up to life in prison if convicted of meth, fentanyl charges

Two local men face up to life in prison after police say they were found to have been trafficking about four pounds of methamphetamine and possessed over 4,000 fentanyl pills in East Idaho recently. Levi Jerome McGraw, 31, American Falls and Derek Matthew Ross, 40, of Pocatello, have both been charged with felonies for trafficking meth and possession of a controlled substance, fentanyl, with the intent to deliver following a traffic stop on Interstate 15 just south of Inkom on Sunday, according to police and...
POCATELLO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Logan Health
Sheridan Media

Kidnapped Utah Teen Discovered In Back of Semi In Cheyenne Truck Stop

A Utah teenager who was kidnapped by a Florida man she met online was discovered by Cheyenne police on Thursday and rescued, officials announced. The 13-year-old girl was reported missing earlier this week from her home in Roosevelt, Utah. An investigation by local, state and federal authorities revealed the girl had been communicating online with 25-year-old Chris Evans via the Oculus virtual reality headset for around a month.
CHEYENNE, WY
KXL

Can You ID These Criminal Suspects?

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are asking for help to identify three suspects wanted for committing crimes in Portland. The first was seen lighting commercial fireworks outside the front door of a home in Southeast Portland on the morning of February 24th while the residents were sleeping. The blast caused damage to the home. The man arrived in a black-colored vehicle.
PORTLAND, OR
The Independent

Police rescue woman who dialed 999 and ‘asked for pizza’

Police have revealed how a quick-thinking emergency call handlerbassisted a woman who called 999 and “asked for a pizza” as a plea for help.On Tuesday evening, the woman - who has not been identified - felt worried for her safety while travelling alone on a bus. She called the force, who explained that “when [the call] was answered, the woman on the line said she would like to order a pizza.”Luckily, the operator realised that she was in danger. In a statement posted on Twitter, the force said: “The police call handler immediately asked the woman if she was in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Woman abducted in South Dakota found in North Dakota

(Edgeley, ND) -- A woman abducted in South Dakota has been found in North Dakota. The North Dakota State Highway Patrol says on Friday at around 10:32 p.m, authorities were made aware of an abduction that occurred in Brown County South Dakota. A 41-year-old female was taken from her mother’s residence in South Dakota by a suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Ryan Degroat.
EDGELEY, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC4

Woman caught with ‘slightly obstructed’ windshield in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Troopers stopped a woman who was driving a car with a “slightly-obstructed” view on Monday. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office stopped a driver who was spotted with a coat of snow still covering the majority of her windshield. Troopers say the suspect is a 23-year-old woman, but her identity has […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Cat Country 102.9

Shots Fired, Woman in Custody After Robbery at Billings Casino

It wasn't a lucky night for two women who attempted to rob a casino in Billings Heights on Monday (3/21). According to the report posted on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, Billings Police officers responded to a robbery involving two females at the Magic Diamond Casino located at 1524 Main Street in the Heights on Monday around 8 pm MDT.
BILLINGS, MT
Idaho State Journal

SWAT team deployed after fugitives try to hide inside local business

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies located two wanted suspects overnight after being found hiding inside a commercial business unit. Deputies were made aware that 37 year old Scott Robert Hensley had been staying inside a commercial building in the 2000 N. block of Deborah Dr. Hensley was wanted on two Felony Warrants for Failure to Appear at hearings tied to charges of Grand Theft and Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance and information provided to Deputies indicated he was possibly armed. ...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man charged with felony for allegedly trying to strangle woman

POCATELLO — A 59-year-old Pocatello man has been charged with a felony after police say he attempted to strangle a local woman on Monday evening. Timothy S. Patschull has been charged with attempted strangulation following a Pocatello police investigation, which began to unfold when officers were dispatched to a home on the 1900 block of South Fifth Avenue around 8 p.m. Monday. Upon arrival, the woman told police that Patschull...
POCATELLO, ID
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
832
Followers
1K+
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy