Man undergoing treatment following Kalispell standoff

A man is undergoing mental health treatment after a standoff with local law enforcement in downtown Kalispell on Wednesday afternoon.

Law enforcement responded to reports of a man threatening self-harm near a local veterans’ organization on the 300 block of First Avenue West at about 12:50 p.m., a press release from the Kalispell Police Department stated. The man allegedly flashed a handgun and told witnesses he planned to kill himself before walking off.

Officers caught up with him outside of the Flathead County courthouse complex. They spoke with the man while setting up a perimeter, authorities said. As they called in a crisis co-responder, negotiators and less than lethal weapons, the man pleaded with officers to shoot him, officials said.

He gestured repeatedly at his handgun, which was tucked into the front waistband of his jeans, authorities said.

The man continued moving throughout, forcing officers to relocate their perimeter and move vehicles “to protect citizens in the area,” the press release reads. With help from the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, officers eventually used less than lethal rounds to take the man into custody.

First responders have since taken him to Logan Health for treatment, officials said.

Anyone with video or information regarding the incident is asked to contact Lt. Jordan Venezio at (406) 758-7789.

Get help

If you’re feeling suicidal, or know someone who is, talk to someone. Help is available.

Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, the TrevorLifeline for LGBTQ+ individuals at 1-866-488-7386, or Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 and press 1.

Text “start” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741, the Trevor Lifeline at 678-678, or Veterans Crisis Line at 838255.

If you don’t like using the phone, or don’t have access to one, connect to the Lifeline Crisis Chat at crisischat.org , the TrevorLifeline chat at www.thetrevorproject.org or Veterans Crisis Line at www.veteranscrisisline.net .