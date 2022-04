The West Law Firm Founder, Terry West, recently was honored as one of three “Hall of Fame” inductees by the University of Tulsa (UT) College of Law, Alumni Association. The 2022 Alumni Gala, held on March 5 at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, also honored the Honorable T. Lane Wilson (BS 1989, JD 1994) and Marcia M. MacLeod (BS 1975, JD 1980) as incoming Hall of Fame members.

TULSA, OK ・ 23 DAYS AGO