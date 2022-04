MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida is dusting off its greenery in time for the first post-pandemic St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday, March 17. From parades to festivals to bars, there are plenty of festivities taking place for St. Patty’s Day revelers. Restaurants/Bars: American Social: Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at one of Brickell’s most popular spots with drink specials running March 12–18. We’re talking $10 car bombs, $8 shots of Jameson, and $6 for a Guinness. American Social will also begin their green-themed parties with a kick-off on March 12. An Irish breakfast arrives on March 13, and there will be an all-day bash...

MIAMI, FL ・ 22 DAYS AGO