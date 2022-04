Jason Aldean and Bryan Adams are among the all-star collaborators from across different genres who have been added to the 2022 CMT Music Awards. The country superstar and the Canadian rocker will team up for a joint performance at the CMT Music Awards when they air live from Nashville on Monday (April 11). In addition to their collaboration, CMT also added new performances featuring Jimmie Allen, Monica and Little Big Town, as well as Thomas Rhett and Riley Green. Walker Hayes has also been announced to perform solo on the broadcast.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO