Hazardous waste disposal free at landfills on April 23

If you use urine as a pesticide, good for you. Many farmers use goat and other animal urine as natural pesticides. Yes, urine can be composted. It’s very high in nitrogen, so it counts as a “green” in the compost, and shouldn’t be added to a compost bin that is already high in nitrogen-rich materials like food scraps. Be sure to add plenty of carbon-rich materials, like dry leaves, sawdust, straw, and cardboard. Human urine is said to be rich enough to fertilize parts of your vegetable garden. Urine is rich in nitrogen and phosphorus and has been used for generations to help plants grow.

AGRICULTURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO