ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

Hazardous waste disposal free at landfills on April 23

By Mullet Wrapper
mulletwrapper.net
 2 days ago

Hazardous waste disposal free at landfills on April 23. Baldwin County Solid Waste is offering an...

mulletwrapper.net

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Carlisle to host Household Hazardous Waste Disposal program

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Four Household Hazardous Waste Disposal events will take place in Cumberland County in 2022 beginning April 14. County residents and small businesses can pre-register online for a specific time and date to drop off waste at the county recycling center. With pre-registration, which is required for dropoff, residents will encounter less […]
CARLISLE, PA
WSAW

Portage County opens hazardous waste disposal site; by appointment only

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Solid Waste Department’s household hazardous waste program is now open. Acceptable household hazardous waste products include products that can cause harm to human health. Products include: degreasers, fuel line antifreeze, gasoline, fuels, carburetor cleaner, waxes, fertilizer, weed killer, insect and bug killer, mothballs, rodent poison, pool chemicals, drain cleaners, metal cleaners, oven cleaners, furniture polish, toilet, tub and tile cleaners, and mercury thermostats and thermometers, adhesives and glues, floor wax and furniture stripper, oil and lead-based paint, mineral spirits, paint thinner and remover, stain, varnish, lacquer, lighter fluid, turpentine, and wood preservatives.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
US News and World Report

Tennessee Crews to Collect Hazardous Waste in 3 Counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — environmental officials say crews will be in Fayette, Hamblen and Roane counties this weekend to collect hazardous waste. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation says its mobile household hazardous waste collection units will be in the three counties on Saturday. There is no cost...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elberta, AL
Baldwin County, AL
Society
City
Summerdale, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Baldwin County, AL
Government
City
Magnolia, AL
Local
Alabama Society
County
Baldwin County, AL
WJTV 12

Warren County Hazardous Waste Day set for June

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Warren County 2022 Hazardous Waste Day will be held June 25 at Dana Road Elementary School. The Vicksburg Post reported the following items can be disposed of at Warren County’s Hazardous Waste Day event: Batteries Used motor oil Antifreeze Insecticides Tires Pesticides Aerosols Acids Metals (including appliances, brass, aluminum, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Waste Disposal#Yard Waste#Uban Construction#Cardboard#Furniture Appliances#Scrap Metal#Carpet#Paint
The Mountaineer

Household hazardous waste collection to be March 26

The Haywood County Solid Waste Department will be holding a spring Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event from noon-4 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at the Materials Recovery Facility (MRF), at 278 Recycle Road, Clyde. During this event, Haywood County residents are encouraged to drop off household pollutants free of charge. Haywood...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Schools’ lunch waste programs keeping food out of landfills

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — Kathy Osborne raised her hands into the air, and the near-deafening din of a hundred fourth graders finishing lunch fell away. “Tables 2, 3 and 4,” said Osborne, who has been a custodian with Frederick County Public Schools for 22 years. “Let’s go.”
FREDERICK, MD
5 On Your Side

EPA delays radioactive waste cleanup at Bridgeton's West Lake Landfill

BRIDGETON, Mo. — When Dawn Chapman moved to Bridgeton in 2002, she didn't know her house was two miles away from radioactive waste in the West Lake Landfill. "You can't buy a house that has lead paint and people know about it. That has to be disclosed. Mold. All that stuff, you have to disclose that, but the government does not have to disclose its own radioactive waste," Chapman said.
BRIDGETON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Hazardous waste bill passes Senate

MADISON — Bipartisan legislation to require cleanup of contaminated lead glass and other electronic waste materials that are located in Rusk, Price and Washington Counties passed the Wisconsin State Senate on a unanimous 32-0 vote, according to a Thursday press release from the office of Sen. Jerry Petrowski, R-Marathon, a co-author of the legislation together with Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley, D-Mason.
MADISON, NY
country1037fm.com

Using Urine As Pesticide In Compost?

If you use urine as a pesticide, good for you. Many farmers use goat and other animal urine as natural pesticides. Yes, urine can be composted. It’s very high in nitrogen, so it counts as a “green” in the compost, and shouldn’t be added to a compost bin that is already high in nitrogen-rich materials like food scraps. Be sure to add plenty of carbon-rich materials, like dry leaves, sawdust, straw, and cardboard. Human urine is said to be rich enough to fertilize parts of your vegetable garden. Urine is rich in nitrogen and phosphorus and has been used for generations to help plants grow.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy