First responders unveil countywide Beach Safe campaign

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Erath County Emergency Management is asking people to stay away from the counties being affected by wildfires and to instead make donations at coordinated sites. The statement reads, “At this time, we ask that people do not go to Eastland, Brown and Comanche Counties to take donations or to view the damage. Crews are still working fires and accounting for the residents and damage assessments.” The agency is working with other counties and State agencies to assist in the disaster, and firefighters from across Texas are at the scene. In a press conference, Governor Greg Abbott thanks first responders for...

ERATH COUNTY, TX ・ 21 DAYS AGO