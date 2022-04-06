ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outdoor Life

FX Maverick Review: Out-of-the-Box Precision

By Jim Chapman
Outdoor Life
Outdoor Life
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FMEcY_0f1UvJHW00
The author’s FX Maverick hunting rig with Element Helix Scope and DonnyFL suppressor. Jim Chapman

I tested the FX Maverick on everything from small game to small feral pigs. And while this bullpup is a deadly and accurate hunting air rifle, it also surprised me by how well it performed at the range. Out of the box, this gun is accurate, and it doesn’t require much tuning but still has the capability to do so. It’s not as adjustable as other FX models, but the Maverick utilizes two dual AMP regulators, which allows for more consistent accurate shots. This means you can feel confident shooting this airgun in the field or on the bench. So, if you’ve been looking for one that excels at both, then the FX Maverick merits serious consideration.

FX Maverick Specs and Features

FX Airguns

  • Configurations: compact, sniper, VP
  • Cocking system: sidelever
  • Calibers: .177, .22, .25, .30
  • Barrel lengths: 19.7, 23.6, 27.6 inches
  • Weight: 6.4, 7.3, 7.5 pounds
  • Trigger: adjustable match
  • Removable high-cap magazine

The FX Maverick is a bullpup configured precharged pneumatic airgun, available in several calibers. The stock is based on an aluminum frame with a tactical design that accepts several standard third-party components, which allows for further customization. There’s a Picatinny scope rail and another mounted between the trigger assembly and the air bottle for mounting a bipod or other accessories.

One feature on the Maverick that stands out is the two adjustable AMP regulators that work in tandem. The first regulates the air delivered to the second regulator, which improves consistency. It depends on the configuration, but one option includes the 98-cc Power Plenum, which allows an even higher energy output, and this gun works particularly well with the FX Hybrid Slug. The use of the FX Superior STX Standard Liner in the shrouded barrel facilitates a high degree of intrinsic accuracy, and along with the ergonomic stock design and the adjustable match grade FX trigger, helps the shooter maximize the gun’s potentials.

While not as adjustable as the FX Impact, the Maverick utilizes an easily accessible power adjuster that’s situated behind the breech that the FX Wildcat MKIII utilizes. This is coupled with an adjustable hammer that allows you to easily dial in the gun. You can then adjust the Dual AMP Regulators for the various caliber options or to optimize performance for a specific projectile.

The tactile cocking handle and buttery smooth sidelever action permits rapid follow up shots when needed. And the positioning of the sidelever makes this possible without breaking your cheekweld. You can also set the adjustable match grade trigger at a low weight that’ll break like a glass rod, and the ergonomic post and blade configuration provide excellent contact for the finger pad.

Testing the FX Maverick in the Field

I’ve been shooting the FX Maverick for over a year and have taken it on many hunting trips ranging from rabbits to (small) feral hogs and have a great deal of confidence in it as a field gun. Recently, I sat down at the bench with howling North Texas winds and shot a few groups before heading out on a hog hunt. I decided to shoot the FX Hybrid Slugs, a purpose-designed airgun slug. I believed they would perform well enough to penetrate the thick skull of a hog and suspected they might be more stable in high winds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W0OD2_0f1UvJHW00
Dialing in with the Hybrid Slugs before a hunt. Jim Chapman

After re-zeroing the gun, I noticed that the POI (point of impact) of the slugs sat about two inches from the JSB Exact pellets’ POI. I put a 10-shot string across the chronograph and averaged 840 fps with an 8-fps variation for a power output of approximately 70 ft-lb. This is excellent consistency, which contributed to accurate shooting, and allowed me to put five slugs into a one-inch group at 50 yards in high winds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nj1xt_0f1UvJHW00
The maverick produced a 10-shot 50-yard group with the Hybrid slugs in howling winds. Jim Chapman

In the field, I had the opportunity to drop the crosshairs on a 30-pound pig early one morning. At 45 yards, I aimed just behind the ear and let the pellet fly. On impact, the hog dropped like the proverbial brick and didn’t move. This gun is a proven shooter in the field and at the range.

What the FX Maverick Does Worst

This is still an expensive rifle, so you’ll have to lay down a significant chunk of change to own one. And once you’re in this price strata, it’s worth the extra couple hundred bucks to invest in the Impact. If you really want the adjustability of the Impact and plan to focus on competitive shooting, it’s the better option. Even though the FX Maverick is easier to set up than the Impact, if you start to fiddle with the settings a certain amount of finesse is required to keep the two regulators in balance.

While I’m just nit-picking at this point, I wish the safety was further forward. Everything else on this gun has an ergonomic design, so it bugs me to reach back into a blind spot to operate the safety lever. Still, this isn’t a major issue, and I had to stretch to find something I’d change about this gun.

What the FX Maverick Does Best

This is a high-performance rig for those that want to shoot rather than tinker. What I mean is that it performs well out of the box in several applications, and you don’t have to spend time tweaking it to perfection. At the same time, you can fine-tune it within limits. However, if you’re a benchrest shooter that weighs and resizes your pellets, times your shots, and sets up wind indicators along the shooting lanes, you might prefer the Impact over the Maverick. But if you want to grab the gun and go hunting, and maybe shoot a competition now and again, the Maverick is the way to go.

In my experience the FX Maverick excels as a small game gun but has the shoulders to lean into longer shots and bigger quarry when necessary. It’s compact and ergonomic, which makes it easy to carry and deploy even in tight shooting spaces. But it also has the accuracy for competitive shooting if you decide to test your marksmanship that way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SPuvp_0f1UvJHW00
A feral hog taken with the author’s Maverick and the FX Hybrid Slug. Jim Chapman

Final Thoughts on the FX Maverick

The FX Maverick has just about everything you want in an ergonomic and extremely accurate bullpup. While it’s expensive, the gun does have the ability to add additional calibers, specialty barrels, and third-party components, which might negate the need to buy multiple guns and save you money in the long run. I think that If I was limited to one gun, the Maverick would make my short list.

Comments / 21

gray wolf
2d ago

I'm sure it won't be long until Joe Biden as the Democrat start referring to this as an assault-style weapon and demand it be made illegal

Reply(4)
22
Related
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 4 Reprises “Fire Red” Colorblocking, But With Navy Blue

Jordan fans can all agree that the best formula for creating new Retro releases is often the simplest one. While there’s a ton of value behind the story-driven concepts like the Air Jordan 1 “Rebellionaire” and collaborative projects with the likes of Aleali May and A Ma Maniere, Jordan-heads are very much satisfied by easy color-swaps of originals. This upcoming Air Jordan 4, scheduled for an October 2022 release, achieves just that.
UNITED STATES NAVY
sneakernews.com

A Velvet Air Jordan 11 “Midnight Navy” For Women Is Releasing On Black Friday

While we’ve grown accustomed to Air Jordan 11 releases in December, Jordan Brand has been building up a new tradition over the years with a women’s exclusive Air Jordan 11 in November. In previous years, we’ve received the famed 1996 silhouette in a variety of explorative new materials and colors like a glittery silver, a weathered olive green, and another covered in wild animal patterns, and in 2022, the Jumpman skews back to the luxurious side of things with a velvet upper.
APPAREL
Outdoor Life

Gun Review: The Colt Python 3-Inch Model

I find it rare for a gun to possess intrinsic warmth, but the Colt Python 3-inch model reintroduced this year has just that. I don’t mean warmth produced by the combustion of smokeless powder—I mean a genuine warmth that you feel when you pick it up. When you do encounter a gun with warmth, it’s irresistible. That’s exactly what I felt when I first wrapped my hand around the Python’s walnut grip.
ALASKA STATE
sneakernews.com

This Clean Nike Air Max 95 Features Multiple Colorful Swooshes

The Nike Air Max 95 isn’t the focal point of this year’s Air Max Day, but it has helped build buzz around the fictional holiday via a handful of new, compelling colorways. Recently, Sergio Lozano’s iconic design emerged in a predominantly white ensemble complete with neon hits. Reminiscent of the model’s original colorway, neon green flair animates the lace loops, though in a much bolder fashion on the upcoming pair. Furthermore, miniature swoosh logos on the lateral heel indulge in a mix of neon and muted tones, as well as a stacked arrangement. Possibly part of a larger Nike Sportswear collection, the Air Max 95‘s non-standard makeover also drops underfoot, as visible Air units don disparate colors between forefoot and heel chambers. Surrounding foam material throughout the midsole deviate from the entire color palette to introduce a navy tone into the mix.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Maverick#Design#Fx#Vp#Picatinny
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 90 Appears In A Lush “Pro Green”

Nike’s going heavy on the premium Air Max releases this Spring, but we’re not complaining one bit. Arriving at retailers now is this new Air Max 90 “Pro Green” featuring a mix of materials that aren’t quite common on the silhouette. The interior lining appears plusher than normal with a mesh-like, while the tongue is completely reconstructed with a canvas twill and a modified AIR MAX logo treatment in lettering.
SHOPPING
Outdoor Life

GoGun Gas Pedal: A Game Changer for Handguns

We live in a time of plenty when it comes to customizing and accessorizing our firearms, and the GoGun Gas Pedal is a fine example of that. The performance we can squeeze out of our modern designs would flabbergast pistol shooters of decades past. Contemporary handgun designers approach their task with a completely different mindset about how a pistol is meant to be fired than those in the early 20th century. I don’t think John Browning envisioned IPSC or USPSA shooters blazing through ammunition as quickly as they can stuff magazines in their pistols.
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 5 “Concord”

Unveiled many months prior by respected sneaker leakers, the Air Jordan 5 “Concord” is currently slated to drop this Summer, joining both the Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” and Air Jordan 1 “Chicago.” And whereas these are OG colorways, the “Concord” is much less familiar, though it does borrow design cues from beloved classics.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Blue Tinted Cushions Support This Nike Vapormax Plus

There’s nothing quite like the good ol’ red, white, and blue, as it dresses everything from the US flag to the tri-color of Bomb Pops. It’s even appearing atop a Vapormax Plus, which is likely a part of Nike’s upcoming Fourth of July celebration. Though typically...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Another Air Jordan 1 Mid “Black + Red” Appears

If you refer to the original Air Jordan 1 covered in “Black/University Red/White” as “Bred” 1s, you may be dating yourself, as the four-letter amalgamation only became widely acceptable once Michael Jordan’s earliest signature sneakers started getting retroed. As suggested by an upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid “Black + Red,” NIKE, Inc. is buying into the color combination’s moniker.
APPAREL
Agriculture Online

The new and improved Bad Ax disc mulcher for skid steers

Loftness’s Bad Ax disc mulcher attachment for skid steers is receiving an updated version with improved machine balance, lighter weight, and upgraded performance. At 2,643 pounds, the new Bad Ax weighs over 400 pounds less than the previous model, and is positioned about 5 inches closer to the power unit for improved balance, stability, and flotation of the skid steer. Even with the lighter weight, other changes to the unit have improved the durability due to updates to the steel housing and a larger diameter main shaft.
CARS
Outdoor Life

Winchester’s Model 42: The Most Coveted .410 Pump Shotgun Ever Built

If there is one place you can find a small glimmer of solace when a family member or close hunting buddy passes away, it is in their gun closet. When your father, uncle, cousin, friend, etc. is a gun enthusiast, it’s likely there’s a storied firearm (or several) collecting dust in their safe. In my case, it was a Winchester Model 42—built in 1960 according to the serial number—sitting in my late uncle’s locked gun vault.
JAPAN
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 4 “Zen Master” Will Not Be Releasing In North America

Revealed alongside Jordan Brand’s Spring 2022 line-up, the Air Jordan 4 “Zen Master” pays homage to Phil Jackson, MJ’s coach during his iconic run with the Chicago Bulls. As he often incorporated meditation and Buddhist practices into his training, Jackson was crowned the “Zen Master,” which...
NBA
Motor1.com

Ford Maverick ST Spied With Dual Exhausts, Flared Fenders

Until now, the possibility of a Ford Maverick ST was only a rumor. This gallery of spy photos might be our first opportunity to see the performance-focused truck in the real world. It's on the track at the Blue Oval's proving grounds. The best evidence that this is the Maverick...
CARS
Outdoor Life

The Remington 870 Is Still One of the Greatest Turkey Hunting Shotguns of All Time

Four men—L. Ray Crittendon, Phillip Haskell, Ellis Hailston, and G.E. Pinckney—designed the Remington 870. I have to believe at least one of them was a passionate hunter, or at least wanted to be (turkey populations were struggling when the 870 debuted in 1950). This is because Remington’s classic pump-action shotgun can turn just about any modern turkey load into a gobbler-killing hammer—which is something I discovered after testing nine of the best turkey hunting loads of 2022.
Motor1.com

Best Car Amplifiers (2022)

While our review team consists of experts in the automotive industry, that doesn’t mean that we don’t employ a few audiophiles. A car amplifier can create higher-quality sound to ultimately create a more enjoyable driving experience. You shouldn’t have to settle for the factory speaker setup in your car when there are affordable options to take your car audio to the next level.
ELECTRONICS
Outdoor Life

The Best Crappie Lures of 2022

Back in my guiding days, friends and I often spent our days off not in pursuit of bass, trout, walleyes, or even giant muskies. Nope. On those rare days between paid trips, the most enjoyable way to unwind was sneaking into some little backwoods lake where—rumor had it—giant crappies swam. That’s where I learned the importance of having the best crappie lures.
HOBBIES
Motor1.com

Best Car Speakers For Bass (2022 Review)

Car speakers without punchy bass can leave a lot to be desired. You can always purchase subwoofers to increase the bass response in your car audio system, but depending on your vehicle, it may be difficult to find sufficient space to properly mount the best subwoofers. The best car speakers for bass can provide everything you need for an enhanced listening experience on the road.
MUSIC
Outdoor Life

Does Cartridge Selection Really Matter for Mountain Game?

For most people, hunting sheep and mountain goats is a rare and pricy prospect. So when you’ve got a hunt of such magnitude planned, it’s normal to wonder—what’s the best sheep and mountain goat cartridge to use? That’s one of the most frequent questions I see and receive. In fact, that question has been keeping guys like me—obsessed hunters pretending to be writers—out of soup kitchens for the better part of a hundred years.
Outdoor Life

Outdoor Life

New York, NY
15K+
Followers
530
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Expert hunting and fishing tips, new gear reviews, and everything else you need to know about outdoor adventure. This is Outdoor Life.

 https://www.outdoorlife.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy