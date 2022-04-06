ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, CA

Did ’90 Day Fiance’ Star Jess Caroline Get Plastic Surgery? Details on Her $4,000 Makeover

Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 1 day ago

Plastic surgery is a known go-to in Hollywood, and some fans wonder if 90 Day Fiancé star Jess Caroline followed suit with the trend. So, did she ever go under the knife?

The TLC personality exclusively reveals to Life & Style the specific cosmetic alterations she received in a $4,000 makeover at the Beauty Lounge Medical Spa in San Marcos, California.

Jess's makeover included the following procedures: one syringe of Restylane classic for each under eye and one syringe of Restylane contour split between both mid cheeks, one Lyft split between both lateral cheeks, one syringe of Defyne chin and 36 units of Jeuveau, which is another brand of Botox.

As the CEO and founder of the Las Vegas-based makeup company Last Kiss by Jess Caroline, the reality TV star also details what inspired her to pursue a career in beauty.

“I started in the beauty industry because of my mom,” the 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk star says. “She loved makeup and making herself look pretty with lipstick. And then, I feel when I do something, I think about her. She inspired me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mbzGl_0f1UhC2100

Jess also recalls her mother’s heartbreaking passing after battling cancer.

“She died of cancer when I was a kid,” she adds. “I always remember her in the hospital as a kid. She always had lipstick on to make herself feel pretty.”

After feeling learning beauty practices from her late mother, the former au pair forged on as an entrepreneur. She also notes what she wants for other women when it comes to their skincare routine and self-esteem.

“I want a woman to feel confident with herself,” the Brazil native says before detailing how the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic restrictions have caused a barrier between morale and self-care practices. “Like with this COVID thing. Everybody stays home all the time. Women stay home all the time, mostly stay in pajamas, do not brush their hair, do not put makeup on. And I feel like even if you stay home, I want women to feel like they are pretty and hot.”

Following the memory of her late mom's makeup choice during her hospitalization, Jess explains how far lipstick can go for a person.

“If you put lipstick on your face, I feel like everything changes,” the 90 Day Diaries alum added. “That's how I feel and that's how I want other women to feel. To feel confident and pretty.”

Jess first appeared on season 5 of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? in June 2020, which documented her relationship and split from ex Colt Johnson following his divorce from ex-wife Larissa Dos Santos Lima . Jess later went public with her relationship with husband Brian Hanvey during the season 5 tell-all. The two then returned to star in the other discover+ spinoff series, 90 Day Diaries , and tied the knot in August 2020.



