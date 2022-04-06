A school hallway

The world has thrust every soul onto an emotional roller-coaster. All humanity is struggling to hold on amidst the turbulence of the ride. Here is a question for the grown-ups. Have you thought about children lately? Have you asked them how they are doing? Why is it so important to talk with our children? Because they, too, are on the same emotional roller coaster. Grown-ups should understand that children are less experienced and thus the least equipped to deal with life’s twists, turns ups and downs. We are witnessing scenes of the unthinkable daily but how much time is devoted to trying to explain it? We might start by saying that they are eyewitnesses of man’s inability to value the one thing that he should treasure above all else, life itself.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO