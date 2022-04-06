Denver airport announces plan for flights to Africa

DENVER (CBS4) – When Robert Wilson, 64, a heating and air conditioning technician at Denver International Airport, reported for his graveyard shift at 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 5. He may have thought it would be a normal night. It was anything but, as two hours into his shift, he noticed a big problem with DIA’s hot water system. “I noticed the pressure had dropped,” Wilson told CBS4. At about 10:30 p.m., he and other DIA employees began running diagnostic tests. He quickly arrived at an ominous conclusion. “This was a really big leak and .. I need to go locate it.” (credit: CBS) At the time...

DENVER, CO ・ 22 DAYS AGO