Hoyas Fans May See a Glimmer of a Georgetown NIL Strategy

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program just completed an NCAA Tournament run for the ages, despite coming up short in the title game. The Tar Heels used a big six-week stretch from the end of February to early April to reach the Final Four and title game as they were on the bubble for most of this past season. The job that Davis has done in his first season as head coach not only gives the program confidence but made for a very special first year. And now he's being rewarded for it again. On Wednesday, Davis was named the Clarence "Big House" Gaines College Basketball Coaches of the Year by the National Sports Media Association. This is the second coach of the year award for Davis in just his first season as the head man in charge in Chapel Hill and leading the Tar Heels to a 29-10 overall record. The Gaines Awards will be presented during the NSMA's 62nd awards banquet on June 27, 2022 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO