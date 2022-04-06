ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haan Coffee shop in Mills 50 shares beautiful design plans

By Brendan O'Connor
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe told you HERE in January 2022 that a new coffee roaster was moving into the Mills 50 neighborhood and we finally have some more information to share. Haan Coffee Roasters (Instagram) will be opening at 1233 E. Colonial Drive [GMap] later this summer, though the brand officially launched in November...

