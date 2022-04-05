Family-run Oregon flower farm invests in robots

100 years ago — 1922Should you pass up the main thoroughfare which connects to overlapping towns of Milton and Freewater as you struck the tract known as “the debatable land,” you would suddenly be confronted by a series of buildings under construction, surrounded by acres of material ready for use. It is the new plant of the new union high district which will cost in excess of $200,000 and will be the finest and best equipped building in the state outside of the city of Portland. Mr. E. R. Goodwin, formerly of Gresham, is the directing genius and G. L. Jessup, now in his third year as instructor, is metaphorically guiding the plow. The enrollment each year has always stood close to the half hundred mark and a very large per cent of the students have had contact with the agricultural work. Much interest is being aroused by a series of schoolhouse community meetings with programs supplied by the vocational students.

