Aurora, OR

Family-run Oregon flower farm invests in robots

By SIERRA DAWN McCLAIN Capital Press
East Oregonian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAURORA, Ore. — At Oregon Flowers Inc., a family-run cut flower business in Aurora, robots help run the show. The Meskers family is heavily invested in automation and continues to grow its robotic workforce, producing millions of flowers annually in elephantine glass greenhouses. "We're always looking to invest...

www.eastoregonian.com

