Enter the Dyson Zone: a fresh new take on strapping an air purifier to your face

Take care of your skin while you shave with the Philips OneBlade First Shave. Designed specifically for beginners shavers, it uses OneBlade technology to provide a clean, fast shave without damaging the skin. In fact, the coated blade reduces razor burn, and the rounded tips protect your skin from nicks and cuts. Speaking of the blade, it uses micro-glass beads to reduce friction while you shave. The Philips OneBlade First Shave’s blade lasts for up to 4 months, based on 2 full shaves a week for a long-lasting purchase. Moreover, you can use this grooming tool wet or dry, including in the shower, and with or without foam. Finally, it features 200 movements per second to leave you with smooth skin. And it can power through any length of hair.

