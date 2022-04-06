ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Enter the Dyson Zone: a fresh new take on strapping an air purifier to your face

By Mark Gulino
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dyson’s been around for quite some time. It’s an appliance company and household brand widely known for high-end fans and vacuum cleaners. Dyson’s dabbled in a slew of different product types, but now it’s on track to release a whole new kind of product: headphones!....

thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 59

How to keep the air in your home clean and fresh

INDIANAPOLIS — Most people don’t realize how dirty the air in their home actually is, Renee Lucas of LCS Heating & Cooling tells us. If you’re skeptical, she recommends Googling it to look at some of the studies that have been published. Lucas, co-owner of Indy-based LCS,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Digital Trends

This 15-inch laptop is down to $349 at Walmart — but hurry

The days when you had to spend almost a thousand dollars to get a competent, fast laptop are long gone. Nowadays, you can find excellent laptop deals on models with a modern design, great specs, and solid reliability, especially if you’re willing to go with an AMD processor. For example, we found this fantastic offer at Walmart that you can pick up right now. You can get the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook with an AMD Ryzen 3 processor for just $349, a $101 discount on the regular price of $450. That’s a steal of a price for a fully-featured, modern Windows laptop.
ELECTRONICS
WRAL News

Walmart deals: HP Chromebook only $98 (reg. $225), Shark Vacuum only $99 (reg. $199), Igloo 9 qt cooler $10.88

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Walmart has some great deals right now including the HP 11.6" Chromebook for only $98 (reg. $225), Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum for only $99 (reg. $199), Igloo 9 qt cooler for $10.88 (reg. $19,99), VTech Sit-to-Stand Discover Table for $19.99 (reg. $37.99), Ninja Nutri-Blender for $34 (reg. $59.99), the Baby Days Sale and more! See the list of deals below.
ELECTRONICS
LiveScience

Do air purifiers help with mold?

Do air purifiers help with mold? With an overall increase in respiratory diseases within the population, air purifiers might be seen as an effective solution to rid the air in your home of irritants and pollutants. But just how effective are they? And do air purifiers help with mold, damp and condensation?
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Interesting Engineering

7 air purifiers that can fill any living space with clean air

We've learned new ways to take care of our well-being in our working and residential environments as the pandemic has impacted our lives over the last two years. We welcomed disinfectants, masks, and surgical gloves into our lives, and realized that keeping everything clean and free of bacteria is necessary. Keeping the air clean is one approach to maintaining our hygiene, too. The air is not a solid thing you can clean with disinfectants and detergents, but air purifiers are around to help.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

Exclusive: iPhone 14 coming in four models without ‘mini’ version, Pro models with taller screen, satellite features advancing

Apple has just released new iPhone 13 models, but the company has already been working on iPhone 14. While 9to5Mac sources corroborated a report about the new models having different chips, we also learned that the iPhone 14 Pro models may have a taller screen due to the new design and that Apple has still been working on satellite features.
CELL PHONES
Ars Technica

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review: The slab phone retirement plan

Is there anything left to do in the slab phone market?. Samsung's launch of the Galaxy S22 feels like a retirement plan for the company's slab line. After killing the Galaxy Note line and skipping a 2021 release, Samsung is merging the S-Pen-equipped Note line and the Galaxy S line, cutting the slab phone flagships down to a single yearly release.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Filters#Air Purifier
Android Authority

Can you use an Apple Watch with an Android phone?

Can you connect your Apple Watch to your Samsung Galaxy S22 or OnePlus 10?. If there’s one drawback when it comes to the Apple Watch, it’s the lack of compatibility with operating systems beyond iOS. Sure, the Apple Watch is a brilliant iPhone companion, but what if you own a Samsung Galaxy S22 series or OnePlus 10? Is there any way you can use an Apple Watch with an Android smartphone? We try to answer that question below.
TECHNOLOGY
TODAY.com

Consumer Reports: Best and Worst Air Purifiers of 2022

This article is part of our Best Product Reviews series, a collaboration with Consumer Reports. Shop TODAY and Consumer Reports are editorially independent. If you purchase something through our links, we both earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY and Consumer Reports.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Are these the smallest noise-cancelling wireless earbuds on the planet?

We’re no stranger to tiny wireless earbuds here at TechRadar, but burgeoning audio brand 1MORE claims to have produced the smallest in-ear cans on the planet. Called the ComfoBuds Mini, 1MORE’s latest noise-cancelling earbuds are supposedly smaller than your average glass marble at 17x13mm and weigh less than a sheet of A4 paper, at just 3.7g each.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Engadget

The best wireless headphones you can buy right now

When it comes to wireless headphones, the over-ear noise-cancelling models typically offer the most comprehensive set of features we want. The best options combine stellar audio with powerful active noise cancellation (ANC) and other handy tools to create as complete a package as possible. Of course, some companies do this better than others. For this guide, we’ll focus primarily on the over-ear style and offer a range of prices so you can decide how much you’re comfortable spending.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Save $30 on Apple's Newest M1 iPad Air

Deals on Apple products are rare enough, so it’s all the more surprising to see them on Cupertino's newest devices, like this deal on the company's newest iPad Air. Amazon is offering a $30 discount on the 64GB and 256GB models of the iPad Air, both of which only hit store shelves on March 18. The 64GB model can be had for $569.99, while the 256GB model has been discounted to $719.99.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Philips OneBlade First Shave delivers a fast, clean shave for first-time shavers

Take care of your skin while you shave with the Philips OneBlade First Shave. Designed specifically for beginners shavers, it uses OneBlade technology to provide a clean, fast shave without damaging the skin. In fact, the coated blade reduces razor burn, and the rounded tips protect your skin from nicks and cuts. Speaking of the blade, it uses micro-glass beads to reduce friction while you shave. The Philips OneBlade First Shave’s blade lasts for up to 4 months, based on 2 full shaves a week for a long-lasting purchase. Moreover, you can use this grooming tool wet or dry, including in the shower, and with or without foam. Finally, it features 200 movements per second to leave you with smooth skin. And it can power through any length of hair.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
verywellhealth.com

Do Air Purifiers Actually Work?

Air purifiers are devices that filter air quality. They are helpful for people with allergies, asthma, and other respiratory or cardiovascular conditions. There are an overwhelming number of options, features, and brand names on the market, so it's difficult to know not only which one to pick, but if it's worth picking one at all.
ELECTRONICS
Gear Patrol

How to Get Bluetooth Audio in Your Old Car

Problem: You want to listen to music and answer calls from your phone while you’re driving, but your old car doesn’t have Bluetooth. Also, you don’t have an AUX or USB cord to link the two. What do you do?. Answer: Get a Bluetooth receiver. It’s inexpensive...
MUSIC
TechRadar

Fresh air is just minutes away with Dreo’s Macro Pro HEPA air purifier

You don’t have to step outside every time you want a breath of fresh air. With a quality air purifier, you can get that fresh air wherever you want in your home. With a high filtration level you can cut down on nasty things to breathe in, from allergens like pollen and dander, to pollutants like smoke. The kind of fresh air Dreo is delivering with its Macro Pro air purifier will even deal with bacteria and virus particles in the air.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

DOOGEE S98 rugged phone features a customizable side button and a circular rear display

With a dual screen, the DOOGEE S98 rugged phone provides double the fun. In fact, you can customize the smart, circular rear display to show the time, incoming call alerts, alarm settings, music controls, and notifications. You can also personalize the side button. This rugged phone is powered by 2 powerful ARM Cortex A76 and 6 A55 cores that deliver high-level performance. And the 2.05 GHz clock rate makes it suitable for everyday use and gaming. The 6.3” waterdrop display with a peak brightness of 480 nits complements gameplay. Speaking of the display, the extra layer of Corning Gorilla Glass protects the screen from drops and scratches. Moreover, the DOOGEE S98 provides 8 GB RAM for super-fast performance and 256 GB storage, which is expandable up to 512 GB using a micro SD card. Finally, with a 6,000-mAh battery, this smartphone charges in 2 hours and supports 15W wireless charging.
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy