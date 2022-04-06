ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

A high-quality dashcam has the tech to protect you and your family

By Lauren Wadowsky
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Have you taken the blame for something you didn’t do? Of course—it happens to all of us. But the stakes get higher when someone falsely accuses you of causing a road accident. Avoid this unpleasant situation by installing a high-quality dashcam in your car. Yes, pretty much...

thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Click2Houston.com

Protect your home, family and packages with this wireless IP camera monitoring set

There’s nothing worse than opening up your email and seeing the message that your Amazon package has been delivered only to discover that when you go to get it, it’s gone. No matter where you live, porch pirates are always a threat and that’s why many people have turned to home security systems to monitor their homes when they’re not around.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Garmin D2 Air X10 aviator smartwatch allows pilots to take calls, send texts, and more

Receive a whole range of functions with the Garmin D2 Air X10 aviator smartwatch. Designed specifically for pilots, it lets you retrieve phone calls, reply to texts, ask questions, and more via voice assistant. In fact, voice assistant control allows you to benefit from using your phone without fumbling through your flight bag or pressing a single button. Moreover, this aviator smartwatch includes preflight, in-flight, and postflight features to enhance situational awareness. And direct-to navigation directs you straight to an airport or waypoint in the preloaded worldwide database directly from your watch. The Garmin D2 Air X10 also makes flight logging a breeze, as it automatically tracks flights on takeoff. It then transfers the data, duration, total flight time, and route. Finally, receive access to 24/7 health monitoring including sleep score, stress tracking, hydration, heart rate, and more.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

HUAWEI PixLab X1 multifunction printer features intelligent interactions and connectivity

Print, copy, and scan with 1 device: the HUAWEI PixLab X1 multifunction printer. It features intelligent interactions for convenient use. For example, when it’s ready for use, it automatically pops up and prompts you to connect up to 2 devices. Via the subtle touch screen control panel, you’ll see the easy-to-follow, on-screen steps for installation. The HUAWEI PixLab X1 also features Tap-to-Print technology, enabling you to print an image or document from your phone. Moreover, this multifunction printer prints up to 28 pages per minute and supports automatic, double-sided printing. Capable of meeting professional needs, this office gadget includes Smart Card Copying to correct the position and orientation of a card and present flawless copies. Finally, the separate drum and toner cartridges allow for independent replacement of the toner cartridge. In fact, replace the toner cartridge with a simple pull-and-push action.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Insurance#Tech#Insurance Premiums#Dashcam
Reuters

U.S. truck drivers go missing

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It should be boom time for employment in the trucking industry. Washington is cutting red tape while employers are offering $15,000 bonuses to address driver shortages and mitigate supply-chain disruptions. But drivers are still scarce. An aging workforce is partly to blame. The American...
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
China
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden warns food shortages will hit US: ‘Its going to be real’

Following a speech at the NATO headquarters in Belgium on Thursday, President Joe Biden warned of impending global food shortages caused by sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. “With regard to food shortage, yes, we did talk about food shortages. And — and it’s going to be...
BUSINESS
The Independent

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin hits back at Matt Gaetz: ‘I’m sorry you are embarrassed by your country’

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin appeared so incensed by outlandish lines of questioning from Republican congressman Matt Gaetz that he ended up in a shouting match with the Florida representative by the end of Mr Gaetz’s five minute round.Mr Austin was on Capitol Hill on Tuesday to testify at a House Armed Services Committee hearing regarding the Defence Department’s fiscal year 2023 budget request, but Mr Gaetz had apparently decided to use his time to berate the former US Central Command boss about what he described as US defence failures caused by the Pentagon’s embrace of “wokeness”.Specifically, Mr...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy