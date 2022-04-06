USGA announces Rachel Heck, Rachel Kuehn to 2022 Curtis Cup squad bound for Merion

Photo: Oisin Keniry/USGA

The United States team for the 2022 Curtis Cup is starting to take shape.

On Wednesday the USGA announced that Rachel Heck and Rachel Kuehn had earned spots on the squad that will take on the Great Britain & Ireland in the 42nd Curtis Cup, June 10-12 at Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania.

Heck and Kuehn earned their spots as the top-ranked Americans in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. Rose Zhang, currently ranked No. 1 in WAGR, had already qualified after receiving the 2021 McCormack Medal as the world’s top-ranked amateur. Heck, a sophomore at Stanford with eight college wins, is ranked No. 3. The stroke-play medalist at the 2021 U.S. Women’s Amateur and a four-time collegiate winner over three years at Wake Forest, Kuehn is ranked No. 8.

“Rachel and Rachel are fantastic additions to the team,” said captain Sarah Ingram, a three-time Curtis Cup team member in 1992, 1994 and 1996. “Not only have they had unbelievably impressive collegiate seasons, resulting in these automatic selections, but both are experienced leaders who bring enthusiasm and camaraderie to the team. Having them included in the experience at Merion is something I am very much looking forward to both personally and as team captain.”

Ingram led the Americans to a 12½-7½ victory over GB&I at Conwy Golf Club in Wales last summer in the 2021 matches.

Kentucky senior Jensen Castle had previously earned her spot as the winner of the 2021 U.S. Women’s Amateur. With four places already secured for the summer matches, the USGA’s International Team Selection group will choose the other four players.