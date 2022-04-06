ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Why Augusta National will wait to make changes to iconic 13th hole

By Dan Spears, Augusta Chronicle
 2 days ago
Photo by Adam Cairns-Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY Network

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The long-awaited change to one of the most famous holes at Augusta National Golf Club is not yet on the schedule.

Chairman Fred Ridley said at his Wednesday press conference that the par-5 13th hole, the final leg to Amen Corner, will not be lengthened at this time because of its iconic nature.

It is a move that has been anticipated since Augusta National bought land from Augusta Country Club behind the 13th tee in August 2017. The land has been cleared and 50 to 60 yards could be added to the back of the current tee.

The dogleg-left hole, known as Azalea, plays to 510 yards. It is by far the shortest of the four par 5s on the course and is now 10 yards shorter than the par-4 11th hole.

Tommy Fleetwood walks up no. 13 during a practice round of The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY Network

“There is no timetable and nothing to announce at this time,” Ridley said. “It’s something we have considered and continue to consider.”

Later in his remarks about No. 13, Ridley said the change is “something we likely will do.”

“I’m glad they won’t (lengthen it for next year),” said former U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson, when told of Ridley’s remarks. “I had heard they might, but I’m glad they didn’t. I wouldn’t want to see it moved way back because then it would be different from the tees we’ve seen all these years on the highlight reels.”

Tiger Woods tees off on no. 13 during a practice round of The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY Network

The proposed change to No. 13 is because of advances in golf ball and golf club technology, the hole is not the challenge it once was.

It was the second-easiest hole in the 2021 Masters, playing to a stroke average of 4.62.

“Admittedly, and I’ve said this before, the 13th hole doesn’t have the same challenges that it has historically,” Ridley said. “I can just remember as a young guy watching the Masters some of the triumphs and tragedies and while we still have those, the fact the players are hitting middle to short irons into that hole is not really how it was designed.

“Having said that, my reluctance to date is that it is such an iconic hole,” he said. “Probably along with (No.) 12 and maybe (No.) 15, probably the three holes where the most history has been made at Augusta National.

Simpson said he agrees with Ridley that it would “not be the same hole” if it was lengthened.

Simpson has a solution to making the hole play tougher without adding yardage.

Xander Schauffele hits from No. 13 during a practice round of The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

“I think the issue of guys hitting drivers over the corner, I think it can be solved by planting one of these 20 foot pine trees near the tee, a little left of the tee,” Simpson said. “Then guys would be forced to draw it. I think the big deal is guys starting teeing it up on the right side and hitting almost cut shots and getting height on it (to try to cut the corner of the dogleg). If they plant a tree I don’t think guys will be able to do it and I don’t think they have to change the hole.”

