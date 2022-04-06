ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

College Station Police Arrest A Man For Using A Fake Mexican Voter Registration Card & Bryan Police Arrest A Man On Warrants Charging Aggravated Sexual Assault And Family Violence Assault

By Bill Oliver
wtaw.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a College Station police arrest report, several bars in the Northgate district are refusing to accept Mexican voter registration cards as proof of a customer’s age. A CSPD officer also wrote that a majority of cards he has seen...

wtaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Kittanning Borough Police Arrest Man Accused Of Assaulting A Woman

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV KITTANNING (KDKA) – Kittanning Borough announced the arrest of a man who had been accused of slapping a woman in the face and holding her down inside his home. Police said that around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, an officer was flagged down by a woman in distress. She told the officer that Zachary Baum had assaulted her at his home. After an investigation, it was determined that Baum had slapped the woman in the face, held her down, and would not allow her to leave the property or call for help. Later that morning, Kittanning Borough Police, Armstrong County Sheriffs, and North Buffalo Township Police all served a search warrant for Baum’s residence and took him into custody. He is facing charges of unlawful restraint, intimidation of a victim, simple assault, harassment, and criminal mischief. Baum was arraigned and is now housed at the Armstrong County Jail.
KITTANNING, PA
KRQE News 13

Farmington man charged with assault, resisting arrest

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A Farmington man has been arrested after police were called about an upset person with a gun. It happened just before 10:00 a.m. Saturday when police were called to far northern Farmington and made contact with 26-year-old Joshua Guillen. They say he initially fled the area but police were able to catch […]
FARMINGTON, NM
KCEN

Temple PD: Man arrested for aggravated assault with deadly weapon

TEMPLE, Texas — A man was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a shooting Tuesday evening in Temple, according to police. Investigating police say the incident happened around 4:40 p.m. in the 800 block of South 31st street. According to police, the suspect allegedly followed the...
TEMPLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Bryan, TX
Bryan, TX
Crime & Safety
College Station, TX
Crime & Safety
KTTS

Man Charged With Assaulting Joplin Police Officer

A man from Joplin is charged with assaulting a Joplin Police officer over the weekend. Police say Michael C. Yarga, 34, is charged with 3rd degree assault and resisting or interfering with arrest, detention or stop. Police contacted three people in an alley at 9th and Connor Saturday night. Yarga...
JOPLIN, MO
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Police#Voter Registration Card#Aggravated Sexual Assault#Mexican#Cspd
The Independent

Man and woman in their 80s found dead as police launch investigation

Police are investigating after the bodies of a man and a woman, both in their 80s, were found inside a house.Norfolk Police said officers were called by the ambulance service to an address in The Warren, Cromer, at 7.18pm on Monday.The force said the man and woman were both found unresponsive.Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Chris Burgess said: “Our investigation is in its early stages; however, we believe that those involved are known to one another and we are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to this investigation.”“A police cordon is in place at the property and detectives will carry out further inquiries to establish the full circumstances leading up to this incident.”Police said next of kin have been informed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCJB

Gainesville man arrested for aggravated assault following road rage incident

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after a road rage incident in Gainesville. Thirty-year-old James Charles McDonald was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and using a firearm under the influence of alcohol. On Tuesday, Alachua County sheriff’s deputies received multiple calls regarding a road rage incident...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Portland Tribune

St. Helens Police Log: Man arrested for burglary, assault

The St. Helens Police Department lists notable calls for service from March 3-15, 2022. Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.
Daily Mail

'Drive to grave site. Torture. Kill and bury. Wipe hands and body suit': Extraordinary 'to do' list of female lifeguard, 18, jailed for 13 years for plotting to kill boyfriend because he'd slept with other women

A teenager who planned to torture and kill a casual fling for sleeping with other women made a meticulous 'to do' list which outlined the steps she would take. Sophie George was 'consumed with revenge' when she filled bags with bleach, duct tape, forensic clothing, bin liners and lighter fuel before arranging to meet Adam Yioses near her Brighton home in October 2019.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS DFW

1 dead after road rage shooting in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- One person is dead following a road rage shooting in Fort Worth Wednesday, police said.On April 6, officers were sent to a shooting call on the 1400 block of South Freeway Service Road.When they arrived, police found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. Officers said they also located another man who remained at the scene.Detectives determined there was a road rage incident between the victim and suspect just before the shooting on I-35.The victim -- who has not been identified at this time -- was taken to a nearby hospital but did not survive his injuries, police said.No arrest has been made at this time and this investigation remains ongoing.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy