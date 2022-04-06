ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Here's How Last Year's Carnival Magic Money Card Can be Used Again This Year

By Matt Trammell
 1 day ago

SAN ANGELO, TX – Do you still have your Magic Money Card from last year's carnival? Well if so those cards can be used again this year.

According to the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Association, carnival goers who still have their Magic Money Card can return them to guest services.

The crew will then take the money on the card and transfer it to a brand new one.

The Rodeo Association confirmed that they will be using the same company next year. This means don't forget to hold onto this year's card so that you can use it next year.

The Carnival is open daily. On Weekdays gates open at 4 p.m.

San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo, TX
