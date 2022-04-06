WATCH: Joey Hauser tells news station he is still undecided on returning to Michigan State next season

Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Gabe Brown is gone. Marcus Bingham Jr. is gone. Many assumed that Michigan State basketball power forward Joey Hauser would follow suit, but that might not be the foregone conclusion some have thought it was.

On Wednesday, Hauser told WSAW, a news station in Wisconsin, that he is still undecided on returning to Michigan State, or college basketball period, next season and has been discussing the options with his brother Sam, who is currently a member of the Boston Celtics.

You can watch the clip below: