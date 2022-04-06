Coffee Etiquette-The Unspoken I Buy You Buy Rules Among Friends And Coworkers

What is it with ketchup? Why do people do silly things with it that are absolutely disgusting-like putting it on scrambled eggs?! Oh, the horror! I'm from Chicago, but I'm not a hot dog snob-therefore I don't care if anyone puts ketchup on a hot dog. However, if you're planning a trip to the Windy City, stay away from that when you're out somewhere and try a Chicago Dog. They'll look at you like you've just escaped from prison, and you're on the run if they see you do it. You're welcome for the heads-up. It's also fine for burgers, french fries, and even brats if you wanna take it that far. But on TAMALES??!! NO SIR. I don't even care if it's the spicy ketchup from Whataburger. Keep it away from my tamales!

MIDLAND, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO