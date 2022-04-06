ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 2022 Masters: Featured Groups, TV, Tee Times

Tiger Woods, Louis Oosthuizen and Joaquin Niemann will be the headline grouping in the opening two rounds of the 2022 Masters Tournament. (Credit: Getty Images, PGW Graphics)

The 86th edition of the Masters gets underway on Thursday morning from Augusta National Golf Club.

Hideki Matsuyama will return to the iconic Georgia golf course to defend his 2021 title, seeking to become the first back-to-back Masters winner since Tiger Woods (2001-02), who, by the way, will make his long-awaited return to big-league tour competition.

Woods will headline the day’s first marquee grouping which will also include South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen and Chile’s Joaquin Niemann. They will go off at 10:34 a.m., local time.

In the next featured group, the 30-year old Matsuyama will be joined by world No. 7 Justin Thomas – the betting favorite, and amateur James Piot, the reigning U.S. Amateur champion. The trio has a tee time of 10:45 a.m.

Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama and James Piot, the U.S. Amatuer champion, will be one of the featured groupings in the opening two rounds of the 2022 Masters Tournament. (Credit: Getty Images, PGW Graphics)

A third marquee group in the morning (10:56 a.m.) will include world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, alongside 2013 Masters winner Adam Scott, and Tony Finau.

The afternoon will feature four marquee groups, with ten of the 12 players all ranked inside the world top 20, including major-winning superstars Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm.

McIlroy will be seeking to complete the career grand slam, while Koepka and Morikawa could match Spieth with three legs to the slam (Koepka needs Masters and Open, while Morikawa needs Masters and U.S. Open).

The Skinny

Dates: Apr. 7-10, 2022

PGA Tour Debut: 1934

PGA TOUR Week: 23 (of 43)

Course: Augusta National GC

Where: Augusta, GA

Distance: Par 72, 7435 yards

Architect: Alister McKenzie, Bobby Jones

Field: 91 (by invitation)

Format: Stroke, 72-holes

Cut: 36 holes

Purse: $11,500,000

Winning Share: $2,070,000

FedExCup Pts: 600

OWGR Pts: 100

2021 Champion: Hideki Matsuyama

Featured Groups

Matt Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy will be one of the featured groupings in the opening two rounds of the 2022 Masters Tournament. (Credit: Getty Images, PGW Graphics)

Round 1

  1. Tiger Woods, Louis Oosthuizen, Joaquin Niemann (10:34am)
  2. Hideki Matsuyama, James Piot (a), Justin Thomas (10:45am)
  3. Scottie Scheffler, Adam Scott, Tony Finau (10:56am)
  4. Billy Horschel, Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa (1:30pm)
  5. Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm, Will Zalatoris (1:41pm)
  6. Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland (1:52pm)
  7. Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Matt Fitzpatrick (2:03pm)

Round 2

  1. Billy Horschel, Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa (10:34am)
  2. Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm, Will Zalatoris (10:45am)
  3. Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland (10:56am)
  4. Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Matt Fitzpatrick (1:30pm)
  5. Tiger Woods, Louis Oosthuizen, Joaquin Niemann (1:41pm)
  6. Hideki Matsuyama, James Piot (a), Justin Thomas (1:52pm)
  7. Scottie Scheffler, Adam Scott, Tony Finau (2:03pm)

How to Follow The MASTERS

Jack Nicklaus visits the the CBS booth and speaks with Nick Faldo and Jim Nantz at Muirfield Village on June 1, 2019 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Chris Condon / PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

TELEVISION: Thu-Fri: 3-7:30 p.m. (ESPN); Sat: 3-7 p.m. (CBS); Sun: 2-7 p.m. (CBS)

STREAMING: Thu-Fri: 8:30 a.m. (Masters.com), 8:45 a.m. (ESPN+); Sat-Sun: 10:15 a.m. (ESPN+), 11 a.m. (Masters.com)

RADIO: Thu-Sun: 2-7 p.m. (CBS Radio, Sirius 208, XM 92)

All times Eastern

LINKS: Website | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | PGATour.com

The MASTERS: Tee Times

People

What Is the Masters Champions Dinner? What to Know About the Iconic Golf Tournament's Tradition

The 2022 Masters Tournament kicks off this week at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, along with a series of time-honored traditions. In addition to its green jackets, Par-3 contest and honorary opening tee shots, one such beloved tradition is the Masters Champions Dinner, an exclusive event taking place the Tuesday of Masters week, hosted by the tournament's reigning champion.
AUGUSTA, GA
The Independent

How can I watch the Masters this week?

The eyes of the golfing world turn to Augusta, Georgia for the 86th edition of The Masters - the first men’s major of the season.Hideki Matsuyama claimed his maiden green jacket 12 months ago at Augusta National, becoming the first Japanese golfer to win a major.The 30-year-old withdrew from the Valero Texas Open last weekend due to a neck issue and faces a late call on whether he is able to defend his title, while Tiger Woods will make a “gametime decision” about his participation.Woods has not played competitively since a serious car crash in February of last year, but...
GOLF
The Independent

Masters 2022 tee times: Full schedule for Day 1 at Augusta including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy

The Masters gets underway on Thursday as the eyes of the golfing world return to Augusta National. The vast majority will of course be focusing on Tiger Woods, who confirmed he will make his competitive return 14 months after a horrific car crash that left him in a hospital bed for three months. Woods insisted in a press conference on Tuesday that he wouldn’t be playing if he didn’t think he could win what would be the 16th and most remarkable major of his storied career. Woods’ presence has allowed others to fly under the radar, including Jon Rahm who...
GOLF
Sports
The Spun

Details Emerge On Phil Mickelson’s Absence From The Masters

For the first time since 1994, Phil Mickelson will not participate in the Masters. His status for this year’s tournament was recently confirmed. On Wednesday, Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley was asked about Mickelson’s absence. Apparently, Mickelson reached out to Ridley to let him know that he wouldn’t compete in this year’s Masters.
GOLF
Golf.com

Augusta National reveals Hideki Matsuyama’s Masters Champions Dinner menu

Tiger Woods’ comeback has dominated much of the attention early on at this 2022 Masters, but that all changes on Tuesday night, when defending champion Hideki Matsuyama gets to host his first Masters Champions Dinner. And now we know exactly what he will be serving to all of the...
BBC

Masters: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler at Augusta National

Venue: Augusta National Golf Club, Georgia Date: 7-10 April. Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text on the BBC Sport website and app; watch highlights on BBC Two and online. Augusta National. The Green Jacket. Amen Corner. The manicured fairways. The blooming azaleas. Unmistakeably, the...
GOLF
Golf.com

Masters money: The 20 highest-earners in Masters history

Money probably isn’t the first thing on your mind when you tune into the Masters every April. The cash seems like the least exciting part of winning, falling behind the green jacket, honorary membership, the Champions Dinner, automatic invitations for the rest of your career and, oh, all of your childhood dreams coming true.
CBS Sports

2022 Masters odds, picks, predictions: Tiger Woods projection by proven golf model that nailed U.S. Open

Patrons lined the fairways at Augusta National Golf Club to watch Tiger Woods practice earlier this week ahead of the 2022 Masters. Woods, a five-time Masters champion, played nine holes with Justin Thomas and Fred Couples, giving patrons a glimpse of what they can expect if he plays in the Masters 2022. Play gets underway from Augusta National on Thursday, with the first 2022 Masters tee times beginning at 8 a.m. ET. Woods is a 40-1 long shot to finish on top of the 2022 Masters leaderboard according to the latest 2022 Masters odds from Caesars Sportsbook.
GOLF
Pro Golf Weekly

The 2022 Masters Primer: History, TV, Field, Odds

It is the first week of April and the azaleas are blooming, which can only mean one thing: The Masters is here! It is the week all sports fan circle on their calendars and feign illness/injury so they can spend Thursday-Sunday on the couch. Since 1934, Bobby Jones’ dream tournament...
AUGUSTA, GA
ABOUT

Pro Golf Weekly is a digital golf publication and website. The magazine is published each Monday, while the website is updated around the clock with the latest analysis and happenings from the major professional golf tours, along with travel, equipment, gear, and more.

 http://progolfweekly.com

