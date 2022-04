The Big Apple. The City That Never Sleeps. The City So Nice They Named It Twice. New York City occupies a place in books—both fiction and nonfiction—like few other locales. Whether you’ve lived there all your life, or you have dreams of visiting and seeing what the fuss is all about, these are 19 of the best books about New York City to tap into your nostalgia, feed your wanderlust…or both.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 DAYS AGO