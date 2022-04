FRAMINGHAM – Sister Catherine Mary Meade, CSJ, in her 76th year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Monday, March 21, 2022. Devoted daughter of the late John J. and Mary F. (Shine) Meade, and beloved sister of the late Mary F. (Sister Maura) Meade, SND, Peter J. Meade, Cathleen Coté and her husband, Richard. Sister Catherine is survived by her cherished nieces, nephew, grandniece and grandnephews, along with her devoted cousins and her Sisters in the Congregation.

