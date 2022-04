If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Katy Perry will be taking her show on the water this summer as part of a new partnership with Norwegian Cruise Line. The singer was announced as the company’s latest ‘godmother’ Thursday, a honorary title that’s been bestowed on everyone from Kelly Clarkson to Reba McEntire in recent years. As part of the partnership, Perry will stage a one-night-only concert in Reykjavík, Iceland to help christen the Norwegian Prima, the latest cruise ship in the Norwegian Cruise Line fleet.

CELEBRITIES ・ 22 DAYS AGO