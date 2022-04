Carnival Cruise Line will have all of its ships operational by May 2 of this year. This is the day that Carnival Splendor resumes operations from Seattle, Washington. Carnival Splendor resuming operations will end a period of two years that started on March 13, 2020. Since then, we’ve seen the departure of multiple Fantasy-class vessels and the arrival of one of the most modern cruise ships in the world.

