Politics

Zelenskyy Calls for War Crimes Tribunal as Atrocities Revealed

By Cindy Saine
Voice of America
 1 day ago

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday...

www.voanews.com

Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin's chilling warning to the West and oligarchs: Ranting president tells 'scum' traitors Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' and says Western 'attempt to have global dominance' is coming to an end

Vladimir Putin today sent a chilling warning to the West and oligarchs telling 'scum' traitors that Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' - as he claimed Western 'attempts to have global dominance' is coming to an end. The Russian President, speaking in a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska says husband Volodymyr Zelensky has always been ‘determined and calm’

Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, has praised her husband Volodymyr Zelensky’s “determined and calm” response to the war.She has also thanked other first ladies for helping Ukrainian children reach safety.Speaking to French newspaper Le Parisien this week, Zelenska said her husband will “never abandon” Ukraine.“Do I admire this man? Every single day. Am I surprised? No. Volodymyr has always been like this: determined and calm,” she said, according to The Guardian.“In a time of war, all Ukrainians and the whole world have clearly seen the principles he holds and have felt the strength in him. He will never abandon what...
EUROPE
#Atrocities#War Crimes Tribunal#Ukrainian#Russian#Voa
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fox News

A most damaging leak: Biden wants Trump prosecuted

When an attorney general of your party won’t bring charges against someone you like, he is serving the cause of justice and refusing to kowtow to the mob. When an attorney general of the other party declines to bring an indictment against someone you don’t like, he is a wuss who must be beaten up until he does the right thing.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FOXBusiness

China 'preparing for war' with US, Asia by partnering with Russia, expert warns

Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Explainer: How could Russia's Putin be prosecuted for war crimes in Ukraine?

April 3 (Reuters) - Germany, France and other countries have accused Russia of war crimes in the town of Bucha just outside Ukraine's capital Kyiv. The mayor of Bucha said on Saturday that 300 residents had been killed by Russian troops during a month-long occupation. Victims were seen by Reuters in a mass grave and lying in the streets. read more.
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Absolutely shameful’: Tom Cotton condemned for suggesting Ketanji Brown Jackson would defend Nazis at Nuremberg

In remarks to the US Senate opposing Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the US Supreme Court, Senator Tom Cotton said the judge “might have” defended Nazis during the Nuremberg trials.“The last Judge Jackson left the Supreme Court to go to Nuremberg and prosecute the case against the Nazis,” the Arkansas senator said on 5 April, referring to former Justice Robert H Jackson, who was appointed chief counsel in the prosecution of Nazi war criminals.“This Judge Jackson might have gone there to defend them,” Senator Cotton added.Republican officials have scrutinised Judge Jackson’s record as a federal public defender representing detainees...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNET

What Is a War Crime and Will Putin Be Charged Over Ukraine Invasion?

This story is part of War in Ukraine, CNET's coverage of events there and of the wider effects on the world. The US ambassador to the United Nations on Thursday described Russian actions in Ukraine as war crimes. "We're working with others in the international community to document the crimes that Russia is committing against the Ukrainian people," Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the BBC. "They constitute war crimes. There are attacks on civilians that cannot be justified."
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Every kindergarten is a grave’: Survivors of Mariupol siege reveal the darkest horrors of Putin’s war

The sandpits in the kindergarten playgrounds of Mariupol are now mass graves, because soft soil is quicker to dig when burying corpses under relentless shelling.The residents of the besieged city have no time to properly lay the dead to rest – or bury whatever remains of them – lest they become the latest victims of Vladimir Putin’s brutal invasion.And so the abandoned play areas, mauled by war, have become a different kind of resting place.These days every sandpit, cratered park and communal garden wedged between the bombed out ribcages of buildings in the port city has become a makeshift cemetery.“One...
POLITICS
POLITICO

Scores of House GOP lawmakers tried to call up a bill keeping the pandemic-related border health rules in place. Democrats blocked it.

The move came during rule debate over whether to hold two former Trump officials in contempt of Congress. What happened: Dozens of House Republican lawmakers flocked to the floor today seeking to call up legislation barring the relaxation of Covid-related public health restrictions at the border. Democrats blocked the move,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

