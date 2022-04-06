This Mini Chiffon Dress in the Perfect Combo of Cute and Classy

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It's finally starting to feel like spring outside — so what exactly does that mean? Time to break out the dresses ! We've been waiting to resurrect all of our favorite frocks and shop for new ones to add to the mix, of course.

The warmer weather is making Us feel super vibrant and alive, so we're on the prowl for dresses that reflect that aesthetic. A frock that hits all of the marks is this one from Miessial ! It's cute and classy at the same time, which makes it incredibly versatile for the season.

Miessial Women's Chiffon Ruffle Mini Dress Amazon

Get the Miessial Women's Chiffon Ruffle Mini Dress for prices starting at $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

We adore this particular dress for the start of spring because it feels incredibly balanced. It's a mini, which means we can show off our legs — but the long sleeves will add some extra warmth while we're still comfortably in the 60 degree weather range. It may be warm, but not quite warm enough to rock more revealing styles.

The dress is lined with a layer of chiffon on top that's embroidered with little polka dots, adding a touch of whimsical vibes to the frock! The outer layer also allows for some sheer moments to happen on the sleeves and around the neckline, and the ruffle detail on the shoulders gives the dress a subtle dose of romance.

This dress is available in a chic array of stunning spring colors , including pastels — which are dreamy if you need an Easter ensemble! Reviewers absolutely adore it, and love how it appears in pictures — which is the sign of a truly amazing dress in 2022. We honestly don't know what we're waiting for! This dress is getting added to our carts immediately. Considering the affordable price point and fast shipping, the time is officially now!

