Lake Travis ISD prepares to buy 25 acres of land off Bee Creek Road

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas – What started as a vehicle fire in Medina County Friday escalated into a much larger wildfire, burning 1,092 acres of land as of Sunday night. More than 100 firefighters from several agencies worked to contain the fire, and officials said the fire was 70% contained as of 10:30 a.m. Monday Some evacuations in Medina County and the city of Mico were still in place as of Sunday night.

MEDINA COUNTY, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO