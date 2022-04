Companies are leaning towards hybrid workforces due to the pandemic as a means of bringing back workers to the office — especially women employees. Head of HR technology at Capital One, Maureen Jules-Perez, joined Cheddar News to talk about initiatives and technology that the bank is taking to set up a successful hybrid workplace. "Do we have the experiences or the spaces for everyone to feel belonging or included? Do we feel heard? And of course, when it comes to building products, we have all the different, diverse perspectives and thoughts and ideas being incorporated to have the optimal solution or delivery," she said.

BUSINESS ・ 18 DAYS AGO