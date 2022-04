A Rockford business is giving away a $50 Visa Gift card to somebody who can come up with the most ruthless caption for a photo they posted to Facebook. This reminds me of a thread called 'Roast Me' on Reddit. You post a photo of yourself and tell random people in the group to say literally anything about you. Some users have really bad acne, a bunch of piercings, a huge birthmark on their face, or even cancer. The thread is used to allow people to laugh at themselves and others without feeling down about it.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 25 DAYS AGO