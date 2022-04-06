PHOTOS: Battle of Maine winners 2022

- Historically significant buildings with risk of river flooding: 5 --- Ogunquit Playhouse, Ogunquit (relatively high risk) --- Winslow Homer Studio, Scarborough (relatively high risk) --- Gehring Clinic, Bethel (relatively high risk) Between 1883 and 1910, the iconic artist Winslow Homer lived and painted in his studio on the coast of Prouts Neck, Maine. In 2006, the Portland Museum of Art purchased the studio and restored it to how it would have looked during Homer’s life, opening it in 2012 as a museum. Because of its proximity to the coast, oceanic erosion, sea level rise, and tidal flooding all pose dangers to Homer’s studio and other coastal structures.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 25 DAYS AGO