As millions of Ukrainians flee the invasion of their country, the U.S. is still grappling with another refugee crisis. That is all of the Afghan refugees who were evacuated to the U.S. from Kabul last summer. They have now left the military bases where they lived for months, but for many, the journey still isn't over. Countless Afghans are still living in hotel rooms all across the country as they wait for permanent housing. NPR's Joel Rose reports.

IMMIGRATION ・ 23 DAYS AGO