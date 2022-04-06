ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone announces retirement as city grapples with gun violence, staffing

By Ali Sullivan, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pyUFQ_0f1TgEKl00
Norfolk City Manager Larry Filer announces the retirement of Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone in front of City Hall on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone will retire this week, city officials said in a hastily announced Wednesday afternoon news conference that comes on the heels of a series of violent weekends in Norfolk and across Hampton Roads.

Boone’s last day is Friday, and he will use accrued leave until his official retirement April 29, said city manager Chip Filer. He steps away as the city grapples with gun violence and police staffing shortages.

Boone has been with the department since 1989 and was appointed chief in 2016 . In a statement issued by the city, the chief said he decided “the time is right to retire” and noted his goal was to see NPD through the coronavirus pandemic.

“As we begin to emerge, there is an opportunity for a change in leadership,” he said.

Boone did not attend the announcement and didn’t immediately respond to a call from The Virginian-Pilot seeking comment afterward.

Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander said he was not aware of Boone’s retirement plans until he read the announcement. He added that the City Council cannot hire or fire police chiefs — that is under the purview of the city manager.

Alexander lauded the chief’s engagement efforts on the force — naming community outreach initiatives such as coffee outings between officers and residents and regular barbershop gatherings with barbers, officers and clients.

“He was very engaging,” Alexander said. “Which is a talent and skill.”

Filer, who announced Boone’s retirement outside city hall, did not take questions after the announcement.

“He implemented much needed changes both within the department and within the communities,” Filer said of the chief.

Boone notified Filer of his intention to retire Wednesday at the end of a regularly scheduled meeting, Filer said.

“We discussed police recruitment, retention as well as the recent uptick in violent crime,” Filer said.

This year, 17 people have been killed in Norfolk — at least 15 in shootings, according to a database of homicides maintained by The Virginian-Pilot.

Two shootings in the past three weeks have struck a busy stretch of downtown. The first happened March 19, when two people were killed and three injured outside Chicho’s Pizza Backstage, and the second on Saturday, when one man was killed and two injured at MacArthur Center .

The high-profile homicides come as the department is working to recruit new officers to address a staffing shortfall. The department, authorized to have 776 officers, has 219 vacancies, Boone said in a news conference last month.

Boone was among the public officials scheduled to speak at a town hall meeting on gun violence in Portsmouth Wednesday night. At the start of the town hall, Bishop Barry Randall said Boone would not be attending the event because the chief did not want the news of his retirement to overshadow the issue.

A national search for Norfolk’s next police chief begins immediately — a process that will take at least five months, Filer said.

Deputy city manger Mike Goldsmith — Boone’s predecessor — will step in Thursday as interim chief. Goldsmith was chief from June 2012 until December 2016, when Boone, then the deputy chief of police, took over the role.

Staff reporters Jane Harper and Caitlyn Burchett contributed to this report.

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
DeSoto Times Today

Olive Branch Police Chief Don Gammage to retire

After 37 years in law enforcement - 30 of those with Olive Branch Police Department - Chief Don Gammage is calling it a career. Gammage made the announcement Friday at a press conference in front of the rank-and-file and with friends and family at his side that he would be retiring from the department effective June 30.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
WVNS

Beckley Police Chief to retire

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Chief Lonnie Christian of the Beckley Police Department announced he is retiring in the coming weeks. Christian has been in law enforcement for 25 years and served as Chief of Police for the City of Beckley for the last eight. Christian said getting to lead the men and women of the […]
Oxygen

Newlywed Virginia Beach Couple Found Gunned Down In Their Apartment And One Of The Victim's Brother Has Disappeared

A newlywed Virginia Beach couple was found gunned down in their apartment—and police are now searching for the missing brother of one of the victims. Talon Rodgers and Alisa Wash, both 23, were discovered dead in their apartment Monday night around 6:30 p.m. by Virginia Beach Police officers in what is being described as a “double homicide,” according to a statement from police.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Norfolk, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Norfolk, VA
The Independent

Police rescue woman who dialed 999 and ‘asked for pizza’

Police have revealed how a quick-thinking emergency call handlerbassisted a woman who called 999 and “asked for a pizza” as a plea for help.On Tuesday evening, the woman - who has not been identified - felt worried for her safety while travelling alone on a bus. She called the force, who explained that “when [the call] was answered, the woman on the line said she would like to order a pizza.”Luckily, the operator realised that she was in danger. In a statement posted on Twitter, the force said: “The police call handler immediately asked the woman if she was in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk City Councilwoman Andria McClellan announces state senate bid

Norfolk City Councilwoman Andria McClellan announced Monday a campaign for state Senate in 2023. “I’m running because I want to see Norfolk and Virginia do more than change — I want to see our communities transform to meet the needs of all of our residents,” McClellan said in a Twitter post Monday morning. McClellan is running in Senate District 21, a seat without an incumbent after ...
WAND TV

City of Champaign announces finalists for Chief of Police position

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Three finalists have been selected to interview for Champaign's Chief of Police position. The finalists include Angela Coonce, Bryce Johnson, and Timothy Tyler. You can view biographical information and a video statement from each finalist at champaignil.gov/policechief. All finalists will be in Champaign to participate in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Alexander
Person
Larry Boone
WAVY News 10

Norfolk prosecutor weighs in on recent gun violence

As the community recovers from a violent weekend across the area, we've heard from multiple city leaders like the Norfolk police chief who said Saturday morning's mass shooting on Granby Street was sparked by a spilled drink.
Daily Voice

Retired Orangetown Police Chief Dies

A retired police chief who spent more than 40 years with his department in the Hudson Valley has died. Kevin Nulty, who served as Orangetown police chief from 1997 until he retired in 2019, has died, according to an announcement from the Orangetown PBA on Monday, March 14. Nulty joined...
PennLive.com

Temple police chief resigns amid rise in off-campus violence

Temple University’s public safety executive and police chief, who has been at the school for more than 36 years, has resigned amid a surge of violence in the campus’ North Philadelphia neighborhood. Charles Leone will step down effective April 29, according to a source close to the university....
The Daily World

Hoquiam Police Department Chief Myers to retire in July

After nearly 16 years with the Hoquiam Police Department (HPD) and 34 years of law enforcement service in Grays Harbor County, HPD Chief of Police Jeff Myers will retire this summer. Myers was named Chief of Police for Hoquiam by former Mayor Jack Durney in 2006. His last day will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norfolk Police#Gun Violence#Retirement#City Hall#The Virginian Pilot#Npd#The City Council
WKYT 27

Lexington group pushing for the city to do more to stop gun violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington has had at least six gun-related homicides this year. “I get angry, and I think another one, why? When there is a program out there that would stop this violence,” said Sherry Warsh, a board member of the group BUILD. Warsh and other members...
Daily Voice

3 Arrested With Loaded Guns In Atlantic City: Police

Three people were arrested with loaded handguns and hollow-point ammunition in Atlantic City, authorities said. At 2:02 a.m. on Thursday, March 17, Atlantic City police officer Ivan Cruz conducted a motor vehicle stop on three vehicles in the second block of South Arkansas Avenue after previously observing the vehicles driving at a high rate of speed in the area of Missouri and Fairmount Avenues.
FOX8 News

Mayor and police chief concerned by increasing teen violence in Asheboro

ASHEBORO, NC (WGHP) — In a matter of four days, four teenagers have been shot in Asheboro.  On Wednesday, Asheboro Police Chief Mark Lineberry confirmed the latest incident near Coleridge Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive was a drive-by shooting. Shaheede Marshall, 19, was shot in the leg. The juveniles who were shot are 15 […]
KFVS12

City of Carbondale partners with SIUC for gun violence study

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Amid a rise in violent crime nationwide, a southern Illinois university is tasked with finding a solution to address violence locally. The City of Carbondale and Southern Illinois University are working together to reduce gun violence. They both want to know what members of the community...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Virginian-Pilot

Virginia Beach has a new City Hall. Here’s a look inside.

In the foyer of Virginia Beach’s new City Hall building, sunlight cascades down the stairwell from the windows of a cupola above. It illuminates the floor that is inlaid with the city seal. “Take a moment and go ‘Ah,’” said Tom Nicholas, facility engineer for Public Works, as he led a tour Friday morning at the city’s Municipal Center campus. A wow factor emanates from the $50 million, ...
Virginian-Pilot

Callers in the 757 must use full 10-digit dialing beginning Saturday

A new 948 area code will soon pop up on local caller IDs as the 757 code that has been synonymous with Hampton Roads nears exhaustion. Beginning Saturday, all local calls must include the area code, as “the 757″ prepares for the introduction of the new code. Calls placed with just seven digits will not be completed. The Virginia State Corporation Commission made 10-digit dialing mandatory ...
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy