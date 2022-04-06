Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone announces retirement as city grapples with gun violence, staffing

Norfolk City Manager Larry Filer announces the retirement of Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone in front of City Hall on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone will retire this week, city officials said in a hastily announced Wednesday afternoon news conference that comes on the heels of a series of violent weekends in Norfolk and across Hampton Roads.

Boone’s last day is Friday, and he will use accrued leave until his official retirement April 29, said city manager Chip Filer. He steps away as the city grapples with gun violence and police staffing shortages.

Boone has been with the department since 1989 and was appointed chief in 2016 . In a statement issued by the city, the chief said he decided “the time is right to retire” and noted his goal was to see NPD through the coronavirus pandemic.

“As we begin to emerge, there is an opportunity for a change in leadership,” he said.

Boone did not attend the announcement and didn’t immediately respond to a call from The Virginian-Pilot seeking comment afterward.

Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander said he was not aware of Boone’s retirement plans until he read the announcement. He added that the City Council cannot hire or fire police chiefs — that is under the purview of the city manager.

Alexander lauded the chief’s engagement efforts on the force — naming community outreach initiatives such as coffee outings between officers and residents and regular barbershop gatherings with barbers, officers and clients.

“He was very engaging,” Alexander said. “Which is a talent and skill.”

Filer, who announced Boone’s retirement outside city hall, did not take questions after the announcement.

“He implemented much needed changes both within the department and within the communities,” Filer said of the chief.

Boone notified Filer of his intention to retire Wednesday at the end of a regularly scheduled meeting, Filer said.

“We discussed police recruitment, retention as well as the recent uptick in violent crime,” Filer said.

This year, 17 people have been killed in Norfolk — at least 15 in shootings, according to a database of homicides maintained by The Virginian-Pilot.

Two shootings in the past three weeks have struck a busy stretch of downtown. The first happened March 19, when two people were killed and three injured outside Chicho’s Pizza Backstage, and the second on Saturday, when one man was killed and two injured at MacArthur Center .

The high-profile homicides come as the department is working to recruit new officers to address a staffing shortfall. The department, authorized to have 776 officers, has 219 vacancies, Boone said in a news conference last month.

Boone was among the public officials scheduled to speak at a town hall meeting on gun violence in Portsmouth Wednesday night. At the start of the town hall, Bishop Barry Randall said Boone would not be attending the event because the chief did not want the news of his retirement to overshadow the issue.

A national search for Norfolk’s next police chief begins immediately — a process that will take at least five months, Filer said.

Deputy city manger Mike Goldsmith — Boone’s predecessor — will step in Thursday as interim chief. Goldsmith was chief from June 2012 until December 2016, when Boone, then the deputy chief of police, took over the role.

