BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's so much changing for the University at Buffalo women's basketball team. First of all, it has become a national brand. Now coach Felisha Legette-Jack is off to Syracuse, and plenty of players have headed into the transfer portal, but Becky Burke is coming to take over the Bulls program. She was introduced at a news conference on Tuesday afternoon.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO