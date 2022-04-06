ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendocino, CA

Second Covid-19 booster shots approved: Miller Report for April 5, ’22 (column)

By Publisher
The Mendocino Voice
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: Dr. William Miller, chief of staff at the Adventist Health Mendocino Coast Hospital, is writing weekly reports concerning the COVID-19 situation on the Mendocino Coast. We are pleased to be running his health column, with details on the medical fight against the pandemic. The views shared in this weekly...

mendovoice.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ars Technica

With a second booster now authorized for some, the question is when to get it [Updated]

Update 3/29/2022, 4 pm ET: Swiftly following authorization from the Food and Drug Administration earlier Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it is updating its recommendations to allow people ages 50 and up as well as certain immunocompromised people to receive a second booster dose of either the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Health
City
Mendocino, CA
Local
California Coronavirus
Mendocino, CA
Health
Mashed

These Pre-Cut Fruit Items Were Just Recalled For Listeria Concerns

One of modern life's small but meaningful conveniences is the availability of pre-cut fresh fruit. An unfortunate trade-off, however, is that the relatively small amount of processing involved in the peeling, pitting, slicing, and packaging of fresh fruit in a commercial setting may subject your seemingly pristine fruit to the risk of contamination by foodborne pathogens. One such pathogen is Listeria monocytogenes, which is found in water, soil, and animal droppings and can be transmitted to humans via the consumption of contaminated food (via Mayo Clinic). The resulting illness, known as listeriosis, can be deadly in certain populations, namely pregnant women and their unborn fetuses, people older than 65, and anyone who lives with a weakened immune system (listeriosis rarely affects other populations, and when it does, it tends to respond well to antibiotics).
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Booster#Miller#The Mendocino Voice#Adventist Health#Moderna Covid#Israelis
TheAtlantaVoice

Scientist Misleads on COVID-19 Vaccine Effectiveness and Vaccine Safety for Children

SciCheck Digest The approved and authorized COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. are effective at preventing severe disease, and experts say the benefits of vaccination for children outweigh any known or potential risk. But social media users have shared video of Dr. Robert Malone misleadingly asserting that the COVID-19 vaccines are “not working” and claiming without […] The post Scientist Misleads on COVID-19 Vaccine Effectiveness and Vaccine Safety for Children appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MedicalXpress

Study: COVID-19 vaccination yields reactions similar to those of general population in nursing mothers and their infants

Nursing mothers who received COVID-19 mRNA vaccination experienced adverse events similar to those reported by the general population. COVID-19 vaccination is considered to be safe for nursing mothers and their breastfed infants, according to a new study in the peer-reviewed journal Breastfeeding Medicine. Dolores Sabina Romero Ramírez, University Hospital Nuestra...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Moderna Asks FDA to Authorize Second COVID Booster for All Adults

Moderna asked the US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday to authorize a second booster of its COVID-19 vaccine for all adults, regardless of which booster they first received. On Tuesday, Pfizer and BioNTech asked the FDA to authorize a second booster of their vaccine, but only for adults 65...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WAFB

COVID virus can infect inner ear, cause hearing loss, study finds

(Gray News) - A recent study found the virus that causes COVID-19 can infect cells of the inner ear, including hair cells, which are critical for both hearing and balance. In a study of 10 COVID-19 patients who reported a variety of ear-related symptoms, researchers with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Massachusetts Eye and Ear said they found a pattern of infection in human inner ear tissue samples consistent with inner ear problems.
SCIENCE
WECT

FDA: Nationwide recall of Milk of Magnesia, other medicines due to possible contamination

(Gray News) - Plastikon Healthcare, based in Kansas, is voluntarily recalling a select number of products sold nationally due to possible bacteria contamination. On Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration reported that the pharmaceutical company is recalling three lots of Milk of Magnesia oral suspension, one lot of Acetaminophen and six lots of Magnesium Hydroxide due to microbial contamination and failure to properly investigate failed microbial testing.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy