Soubise

By Kristina Vänni
The Kitchn
The Kitchn
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoubise is an easy sauce that can be served alongside your favorite meats, game, poultry, vegetables, or eggs. This sweet and creamy onion mixture with its velvety texture adds a sense of luxury to any dish. There are a few ways to make soubise. The original recipe from French...

