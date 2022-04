The annual election for new alumni leaders is one of the most significant ways alumni express their voice at Harvard. But before the first vote is cast, a committee of alumni gather to work toward a common goal — selecting slates of candidates to present for the vote. Starting April 1, all eligible Harvard degree holders will have the chance to vote for new members of the Harvard Board of Overseers, which, along with the Harvard Corporation, is one of the University’s two governing boards. In addition, degree holders vote for elected directors of the Harvard Alumni Association (HAA), who serve three-year terms to help develop volunteer leadership and increase and deepen alumni engagement.

HARVARD, MA ・ 17 DAYS AGO