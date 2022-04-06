ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tolland, CT

Public hearing set on proposed apartment complex in Tolland

By Ben Crnic / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pm1LR_0f1TSIiZ00
The Tolland Planning and Zoning and Inland Wetlands commissions are considering a proposal for a 240-unit apartment complex that would be built to the rear of Big Y and the Fieldstone Commons business plaza on Route 195. All units would be market-rate. Tolland PZC

TOLLAND — The Planning and Zoning Commission is set to hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. Monday, April 25, on a proposal to build 240 apartment units on a 51-acre site behind the Fieldstone Commons business plaza on Route 195.

According to the proposal, the units would be contained in 21 townhouse-style buildings, and the complex would include a maintenance building, clubhouse, pool, sidewalks, and a walking trail.

Vernon-based Fieldstone Ridge LLC has made the proposal. The complex would be serviced by public sewer and water, and would be accessed from the existing Fieldstone Commons driveway.

APARTMENTS

WHAT: A proposal to build 240 multifamily apartment units behind the Fieldstone Commons business plaza on Route 195.

PUBLIC HEARING: 7 p.m. Monday, April 25, at at the Hicks Municipal Center, 21 Tolland Green.

PZC Chairman Andy Powell said Tuesday the proposal would create a “walking community-type environment,” for residents with easy access to area businesses and the town commuter lot.

He said that the development would support the town’s goals of adding more diverse housing options, rather than just single-family houses, adding that there is demand for multifamily apartment units in town. He said though that all the proposed apartment units would be market-rate and none would be subsidized or deed-restricted. The zone the development would be built in does not require that, he said.

Before the public hearing, the developer must first get approval from the Inland Wetlands Commission, which meets Thursday, as a marsh is located on the border of the property.

Corcoran said that the development would stay in the upland zone bordering the marsh and leave 18 acres of undisturbed forest as a buffer between the marsh and construction.

“We’re excited to see what they’re bringing forward,” Powell said. “It’s one of the first legitimate applications we’ve had come through for multifamily housing in a long time.”

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Des Moines

Hearing set for brewery proposed in Des Moines historic district

The Des Moines City Council this week scheduled an April 4 public hearing on zoning plans for a proposed restaurant and brewery in Sherman Hill.State of play: The neighborhood association wrote a letter last month in support of the rezoning request, but some residents have concerns about parking or noise.Yes, but: Business hours can run no later than midnight on Fridays and Saturdays and 10pm other days, under a proposed zoning condition.Details: The brewery would occupy the first floor of 740 18th St, a building that's adjacent to the Concord Apartments.What's next: The council is expected to vote on the proposal at the April 4 hearing, which begins at 5pm at Des Moines City Hall.If approved, the new business could open late this year, developer Danny Heggen told Axios last month.Editor's note: This story and headline has been corrected to reflect that City Council approved a public hearing on the zoning plans Monday. An earlier version incorrectly reported that the brewery had received final approval from the council. Concord apartment renovations are already in the works. The proposed restaurant and brewery is planned for the first floor of the complex's adjacent building at 740 18th St. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios
DES MOINES, IA
NBC12

Chesterfield leaders to host public hearing on budget proposal

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County residents will have the chance to weigh in on the county’s proposed budget on Wednesday. The proposal has more than $50 million worth of tax relief measures, according to the county’s Deputy Finance Administrator. They include cutting the real estate tax and...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
WCPO

Controversial zoning ordinance proposal subject to City Hall public hearing

CINCINNATI — A public hearing will take place Tuesday at City Hall to address a controversial zoning ordinance proposal aimed at lifting density restrictions. Council members behind the proposal say it’s supposed to create more affordable housing. However, critics say the proposal would create the opposite outcome and could cause higher costs and displacement, instead.
CINCINNATI, OH
WOWT

Neighbors rally together to fight against proposed Omaha apartment complex

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A south-central Omaha neighborhood continues its fight against city hall. People who live near Saddle Creek Road and Pacific Street lost the first round to the planning board. Last month the board approved the construction of an apartment complex that neighbors say will totally change the...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tolland, CT
Tolland, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
Times-Republican

Public hearing set for MCSD certified budget

Paulette Newbold, the director of business operations for the Marshalltown Community School District (MCSD), presented the certified budget for fiscal year 2023 (FY23) to the school board at the regularly scheduled meeting on Monday night and discussed funding options. As Newbold discussed in a previous board meeting, the state legislature...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Augusta Free Press

VDOT schedules public hearing on proposed widening of I-81 near Strasburg

The Virginia Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing concerning improvements to a portion of Interstate 81 southbound near the Town of Strasburg and the Shenandoah/Warren County line. The meeting will take place from 4:30 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, April 20, at Strasburg High School, 250 Ram Drive, Strasburg.
STRASBURG, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Powell
WHEC TV-10

Rochester holding public hearings on proposed new charter schools next week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester is taking the first steps toward having more charter school options. The Rochester School Board will hold two public hearings to gather input on applications for charter schools called the Green Tech Rochester Elementary Charter School and Rochester Sports Academy Charter School of Business and Health Science.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fieldstone Commons#Fieldstone Ridge Llc#Tolland Green#Pzc
Journal Inquirer

Somers Finance Board backs $37M budget

SOMERS — The Board of Finance on Tuesday unanimously approved a proposed $37 million general fund budget for 2022-23 — a reduction of $723,912 from the original requests — but not before First Selectman Timothy R.E. Keeney criticized Chairman Michael Parker for asking that the town and schools look at requests that could be funded by American Rescue Plan Act money.
SOMERS, CT
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
5K+
Followers
385
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy