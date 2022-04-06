Public hearing set on proposed apartment complex in Tolland

The Tolland Planning and Zoning and Inland Wetlands commissions are considering a proposal for a 240-unit apartment complex that would be built to the rear of Big Y and the Fieldstone Commons business plaza on Route 195. All units would be market-rate. Tolland PZC

TOLLAND — The Planning and Zoning Commission is set to hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. Monday, April 25, on a proposal to build 240 apartment units on a 51-acre site behind the Fieldstone Commons business plaza on Route 195.

According to the proposal, the units would be contained in 21 townhouse-style buildings, and the complex would include a maintenance building, clubhouse, pool, sidewalks, and a walking trail.

Vernon-based Fieldstone Ridge LLC has made the proposal. The complex would be serviced by public sewer and water, and would be accessed from the existing Fieldstone Commons driveway.

APARTMENTS

WHAT: A proposal to build 240 multifamily apartment units behind the Fieldstone Commons business plaza on Route 195.

PUBLIC HEARING: 7 p.m. Monday, April 25, at at the Hicks Municipal Center, 21 Tolland Green.

PZC Chairman Andy Powell said Tuesday the proposal would create a “walking community-type environment,” for residents with easy access to area businesses and the town commuter lot.

He said that the development would support the town’s goals of adding more diverse housing options, rather than just single-family houses, adding that there is demand for multifamily apartment units in town. He said though that all the proposed apartment units would be market-rate and none would be subsidized or deed-restricted. The zone the development would be built in does not require that, he said.

Before the public hearing, the developer must first get approval from the Inland Wetlands Commission, which meets Thursday, as a marsh is located on the border of the property.

Corcoran said that the development would stay in the upland zone bordering the marsh and leave 18 acres of undisturbed forest as a buffer between the marsh and construction.

“We’re excited to see what they’re bringing forward,” Powell said. “It’s one of the first legitimate applications we’ve had come through for multifamily housing in a long time.”