ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weston, FL

Jason Wheeler, MD, Joins Department of Vascular Medicine at Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital

southfloridahospitalnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApril 6, 2022 – Jason Wheeler, MD, has joined the Department of Vascular Medicine at Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital. Board-certified in internal medicine and vascular medicine, Dr. Wheeler’s clinical interests include: pulmonary embolism; DVT; fibromuscular dysplasia; aortic aneurysms; lymphedema; peripheral arterial disease; carotid stenosis; diabetes, varicose veins, and peripheral venous...

southfloridahospitalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

Cleveland Clinic Florida hospital receives $10M gift

A couple has made a $10 million, multiyear pledge to Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital in Vero Beach, Fla., WQCS reported March 17. The donors are Ron and Nancy Rosner, longtime supporters of the hospital. Mr. Rosner is the founder and chair of the Rosner Automotive Group. In honor of the gift, the wellness center will be renamed the Rosner Family Health and Wellness Center.
VERO BEACH, FL
NBC4 Columbus

Cleveland Clinic ships medical supplies to Ukraine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN)- This week, the Cleveland Clinic packed medical supplies to be shipped to Ukraine. The goal is to provide health care supplies so doctors can better treat those wounded. On Wednesday, crews were packing over 25 pallets of medical supplies. Things like surgical supplies, syringes, catheters, PPE and more are being packed and shipped.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wellington, FL
City
Weston, FL
State
Florida State
City
Coral Springs, FL
State
Ohio State
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Health
MedicalXpress

Outcomes better with open hysterectomy for early cervical cancer

Open surgery for radical hysterectomy offers early-stage cervical cancer patients a lower recurrence rate and a higher disease-free survival rate at 4.5 years than a minimally invasive surgical approach, according to the final results of the Laparoscopic Approach to Cervical Cancer (LACC) study presented at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology's Annual Meeting on Women's Cancer, held from March 18 to 21 in Phoenix.
HOUSTON, TX
MedicalXpress

Potassium medication patiromer helps patients stay on optimal heart failure therapy

Patients taking renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system inhibitor (RAASi) medications for heart failure had significantly lower blood potassium levels when taking patiromer—a drug that helps to prevent the body from absorbing too much potassium—compared with a placebo, in a study presented at the American College of Cardiology's 71st Annual Scientific Session.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Wheeler
beckershospitalreview.com

Cleveland Clinic's $1B London hospital opens this month: 5 details

Cleveland Clinic's $1 billion hospital in London will start seeing patients at the end of March, according to cleveland.com. Here are five things to know about the new hospital:. 1. Cleveland Clinic London Hospital, a 325,000-square-foot building, will house 184 patient beds, 29 intensive care unit beds and eight operating...
CLEVELAND, OH
MedicalXpress

Opioid prescriptions for pediatric patients following surgical procedures have dropped significantly

Researchers from Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine found that opioid prescriptions for children who underwent one of eight common outpatient surgeries declined over a period of five years. These findings suggest that clinicians are using more discretion when considering which pediatric patients require an opioid prescription after their procedures. The findings were published online today by the journal Pediatrics.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Regenerative medicine clinic planned for Tyler

A regenerative medicine clinic that opened in Longview is also planning a Tyler location. Robert Rodriguez is the East Texas franchisee for QC Kinetix, which is based in Charlotte. The company says its clinics offer a "non-surgical alternative to pain relief." "QC Kinetix uses all-natural biologic protocols to stimulate the...
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinical Research#Internal Medicine#Md#Dvt#Musc#College Of Medicine
MedicalXpress

Younger patients with appendicitis are more likely to have cancer of the appendix

Although appendectomy (surgical removal of the appendix) is still the most effective treatment for acute appendicitis, nonoperative management is increasingly common as recent studies have shown that antibiotics can be an effective initial treatment for many patients. A new analysis of cases in the National Cancer Database (NCDB) finds, however, that there is an increased risk of cancer of the appendix for younger patients (less than 50 years old). The increase appears to be driven by a rise in carcinoids, a slow-growing type of neuroendocrine tumor, according to study findings published online today as an "article in press" in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Facebook
2 On Your Side

Cardiology clinic opening at Medina Memorial Hospital

MEDINA, N.Y. — A new cardiology clinic has opened in Medina. On Tuesday, Rochester Regional Health announced that in partnership with Orleans Community Health and Medina Memorial Hospital a cardiology clinic has opened at the hospital. Dr. Harry McCrea will lead the clinic. He is a cardiologist with the...
MEDINA, NY
Great Bend Post

Wolfe retiring from Ellinwood Hospital & Clinic

After more than 25 years in the medical field, Debbie Wolfe, APRN at Ellinwood Hospital & Clinic is retiring. Wolfe’s career started at Sterling Medical Center, and she has spent the last eight years at Ellinwood Hospital & Clinic. "I have always wanted to be a nurse ever since...
ELLINWOOD, KS
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Clinic experts join call to end disparities in organ donation; African-Americans face barriers to transplant list

CLEVELAND, Ohio — African-Americans and rural Americans often face barriers that keep them off organ transplant waiting lists, according to a new report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine. The Cleveland Clinic’s Dr. James Young and Jesse Schold were among the experts involved in drafting the...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy