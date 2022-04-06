Jason Wheeler, MD, Joins Department of Vascular Medicine at Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital
April 6, 2022 – Jason Wheeler, MD, has joined the Department of Vascular Medicine at Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital. Board-certified in internal medicine and vascular medicine, Dr. Wheeler’s clinical interests include: pulmonary embolism; DVT; fibromuscular dysplasia; aortic aneurysms; lymphedema; peripheral arterial disease; carotid stenosis; diabetes, varicose veins, and peripheral venous...southfloridahospitalnews.com
