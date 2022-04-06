ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Lake Charles Own Sean Ardoin Makes Grammy’s Best Dressed List

By Gina Cook
107 JAMZ
107 JAMZ
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul were nominated for his latest project the "Live in New Orleans" album for the 2022 Grammy Awards. We all were pulling for him to win. The Lake Charles Zydeco artist is also nationally known by music fans, which is why he has been the...

107jamz.com

Comments / 0

Related
107 JAMZ

Louisiana’s Own Jon Batiste Wins Big At 2022 Grammy’s

An the Grammy for Best Album of The Year goes too...Jon Batiste for "We Are!" What a night. What a performance! What a phenomenal artist! He shattered the Grammy stage with the performance of his giant hit "Freedom" and brought the house down. He is an incredible musical talent and we are so very proud of him.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
107 JAMZ

Ginuwine Will Ride His ‘Pony’ Into Lake Charles This May

Singer, songwriter, and actor Ginuwine will be performing in Lake Charles later in May. I still remember the first time I heard "Pony" from Ginuwine, I was in high school and I heard a neighbor playing it in their backyard. My best friend Jeremy was with me and he said, "that's the new song called Pony". I replied, "there is no way someone made a song about a pony". Well, he did and it turned out to be a huge hit.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Charles, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Entertainment
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
New Orleans, LA
Entertainment
Us Weekly

Jimmy Kimmel Responds After Marjorie Taylor Greene Reports Him to Capitol Police Over Will Smith Oscars Joke

After Marjorie Taylor Greene called out Jimmy Kimmel for joking about Will Smith hypothetically slapping her, the comedian defended his humor. The politician, 47, took to Twitter on Wednesday, April 6, writing, "@ABC this threat of violence against me by @jimmykimmel has been filed with the @CapitolPolice." Kimmel, 54, for his part, replied to the […]
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Sandra Bullock's Ex Jesse James Announces Engagement to Former Adult Film Star

Jesse James is about to become a husband for the fifth time. The West Coast Choppers founder is engaged to former adult star, Bonnie Rotten. The automotive mechanic's new fiancée announced the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, April 6. "I knew the moment I met you I wanted to spend every single day with you," the 28-year-old wrote in part. "The way you love me and my little one was all I ever dreamed of. I can't wait for the rest of our awesome lives together. I've never met anyone who understands me more than you."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Huffington Post
107 JAMZ

Cajun Wharf In Lake Charles Has Reopened — Photos Of The New Inside

Another great business in Lake Charles has finally reopened. Cajun Wharf located on Ryan Street will reopen its doors today starting at 11:00 am. The popular eatery and bar have been closed for quite a while. Just like so many other businesses in Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana, the bar suffered severe damage back in 2020 from hurricanes Laura and Delta which has caused them to be closed for almost two years now.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown Confirms He Welcomed 3rd Baby With Diamond Brown: See Her Cute ‘3 Month’ Photo

Chris Brown just confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown’s baby, Lovely. He posted a sweet photo fo the little one to celebrate her three month birthday. After rumors swirled about Chris Brown being the father in question to Diamond Brown‘s baby, the musician just confirmed he indeed shares a child with Diamond. The “Go Crazy’ singer shared an adorable photo of the little one on his Instagram Story on April 8. The pic was posed to celebrate the baby girl, whose name is Lovely Brown, turning three months old. Chris posted a string of red heart emojis underneath the image. This is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged the baby.
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

The Weeknd Threatens to Pull Out of Coachella If He Doesn’t Get Kanye West’s $8.5 Million Paycheck – Report

The Weeknd, Kanye West's replacement as one of the headliners at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, reportedly wants the same bag Ye would've received or else. The Weeknd has allegedly demanded that he be paid the same $8.5 million that was supposedly allotted to Kanye for the Coachella performance. Otherwise, the "Hurricane" singer says he won't perform at all, according to Page Six today (April 6). Hours prior, The Weeknd was announced as the headlining act with Swedish House Mafia to replace the Donda 2 rapper-producer at the popular music festival.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vogue Magazine

The Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 Critic’s Choice Awards

Everyone has an opinion when it comes to fashion, but at the Critic’s Choice Awards, all the differences in perspective lead to fascinating style moments. Unlike the Academy Awards, which prioritize allusions to Old Hollywood or the Grammys where outré glamour reigns supreme, the CCA’s aren’t defined by a single aesthetic. As such, celebrities are free to express themselves in myriad ways, and this year they did just that. The guests who poured into Los Angeles’ Fairmont Century Plaza walked the red carpet in pieces that spoke to their personalities, projects, and a spirited sense of fun that permeated the entire event.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Primetimer

Inside the Oscars' Will Smith slap inaction: “Officially, we don’t want you to leave. We want you to stay," producer Will Packer reportedly told the actor

The Los Angeles Times' Glenn Whipp and Josh Rottenberg spoke to more a dozen people who were near Smith at the 94th Academy Awards or who had direct knowledge of what transpired after Smith slapped Chris Rock. According to The Times, after a shaken Rock declined to press charges backstage, the Academy tried to address whether Smith should be removed. "When the show broke for commercial, some 10 minutes after The Slap, academy CEO Dawn Hudson and President David Rubin immediately sprang from their seats in the audience and headed backstage," The Times reports. "After first making sure that Rock was OK, they found Smith’s longtime publicist, Meredith O’Sullivan. An academy lawyer joined them in a private room. Furious over Smith’s stunning breach of decorum and concerned it would overshadow the entire show, an industry source said academy leaders told O’Sullivan they wanted the actor to leave the Dolby Theatre as soon as possible. The message, they thought, was unequivocal. And it was mutually agreed upon that O’Sullivan would deliver that request to Smith during the next commercial break." But other sources say the message was more ambiguous, as if it was Smith's decision to leave. During the third commercial break after The Slap and the last before the Best Actor award would be handed out, "Packer came racing across the room with that urgent message: 'Officially, we don’t want you to leave. We want you to stay,'" a source tells The Times. Meanwhile, in his Good Morning America interview, Packer said he didn’t speak directly with Smith during the show. "But, to O’Sullivan and Smith, the message was clear: The academy wanted Smith to stay. The matter was settled," says The Times.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Rihanna Shows Off Baby Bump Following Dinner With A$AP Rocky In Los Angeles

The world will never get tired of seeing Rihanna's belly. The 34-year-old has always had a sense of fashion, now she's just working it around her baby bump. Yesterday, RiRi was spotted out having dinner at Nobu. Photographers caught pics of the soon-to-be mommy wearing a casual two-piece set. The star wore a blue, velvet, bra-like top that stopped just above her plump tummy. Setting it off, her matching blue skirt fell to her ankles just above her white Adidas sneakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
107 JAMZ

107 JAMZ

Lake Charles, LA
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

107 JAMZ plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy