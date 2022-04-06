College students influence fluctuating COVID numbers

University of Maine students Sara Todd, Paige Solans and Tanya Roy. Photo courtesy of Paige Solans. Paige Solans will graduate from the University of Maine School of Nursing this spring, but she’s been working part-time in a hospital intensive care unit for the last 10 months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two Black students at Georgia State University found themselves in an unlikely run-in with authorities after a professor, also Black, called campus police on them for arriving to her class just two minutes late.
The middle school teacher reportedly played loud music in an effort to disrupt the FSA testing. School officials said the art teacher also posted his behavior on social media, saying he thought the students were stressed out and wanted to give them the chance to take the test again. The educator refused to turn the music down and caused a disturbance as he was escorted to the principal’s office, prompting the school to go on lockdown until the incident was resolved.
CORVALLIS, Ore. (KTVZ) — Two years into the pandemic, an Oregon State University psychology professor is inviting college students and faculty to reflect and share about how they’ve managed to cope with the ups and downs of the COVID-19 era. The Bright Side Project is a follow-up to...
An organization of high schoolers is working to break down the stigma on periods. The Girl Up Nebraska 5K run collected menstrual products to battle period poverty to begin breaking the stigma on menstruation. "One in four women struggle with period poverty," said president of Girl Up Nebraska, Emaan Khan.
ROME — Jace Hunzinger, daughter of Mike and Ann Marie Hunzinger, Rome, was named to the fall 2021 semester dean’s list at Houghton College in Houghton, N.Y. She is a freshman majoring in inclusive childhood education, according to the college.
Maryland is one half of the geographical sandwich bread on either side of Washington, DC (the other slice is Virginia), but the state known for its fabled blue crabs is setting itself apart from its Beltway neighbors by eliminating college-degree requirements for tens of thousands of state-government jobs (crustaceans need not apply).
Managing your time can be challenging with ADHD, but these strategies can help you develop the skills to stay on schedule. Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and time management don’t always go together because of the way the brain tends to process things when a person is living with ADHD. describes...
