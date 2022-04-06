ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, GA

Flood Watch issued for Greene, Hancock, Jasper, Morgan, Oglethorpe, Putnam by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-06 16:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-06 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Greene; Hancock; Jasper; Morgan; Oglethorpe; Putnam; Taliaferro; Warren; Wilkes FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Flagler, Marion, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 13:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Flagler; Marion; Putnam SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 47 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN FLORIDA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST FLORIDA FLAGLER PUTNAM IN NORTHERN FLORIDA MARION THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANTHONY, BOSTWICK, BURBANK, CARRAWAY, OCALA, OCALA AIRPORT, PALATKA, PALM COAST, AND WEIRSDALE.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Clarke, Covington, Forrest, Greene, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clarke; Covington; Forrest; Greene; Hancock; Harrison; Jackson; Jones; Lamar; Marion; Pearl River; Perry; Stone; Walthall; Wayne TORNADO WATCH 64 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MS . MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CLARKE COVINGTON FORREST GREENE HANCOCK HARRISON JACKSON JONES LAMAR MARION PEARL RIVER PERRY STONE WALTHALL WAYNE
CLARKE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Northern Jasper; Northern Newton; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas and parishes, in Louisiana, Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Evangeline, Iberia, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Mary, Upper St. Martin, Vermilion, Vernon and West Cameron. In southeast Texas, Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton and Tyler. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A slow-moving line of storms will cross over the region late tonight through late Tuesday night. High rainfall rates could lead to some small creek and street flooding. One to three inches of rainfall with localized totals up to five inches will be possible with the line of storms. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Blount, Hamblen, Hawkins, Jefferson, Monroe, Polk, Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-06 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Blount; Hamblen; Hawkins; Jefferson; Monroe; Polk; Sevier TORNADO WATCH 103 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA CHEROKEE IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN EAST TENNESSEE BLOUNT HAMBLEN HAWKINS JEFFERSON MONROE POLK SEVIER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALCOA, ALPHA, ANDREWS, ARCHVILLE, BENTON, BULLET CREEK, CHESTNUT HILL, CONASAUGA, DANDRIDGE, ELKMONT, HAPPY VALLEY, HARRISBURG, HIAWASSE DAM, JEFFERSON CITY, KODAK, MADISONVILLE, MARBLE, MARYVILLE, MCMAHAN, MOORESBURG, MORRISTOWN, MURPHY, PARKSVILLE, PIGEON FORGE, RELIANCE, RUSSELLVILLE, SEVIERVILLE, SEYMOUR, STRAWBERRY PLAINS, SWEETWATER, TOPTON, UNAKA, VIOLET, AND WHITE PINE.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
Wichita Eagle

Angler dies in fishing tournament after boats slam into each other, GA officials say

Two boats involved in fishing tournaments collided on the Flint River in Georgia on March 19, killing one of the boat drivers. A 2022 Xpress Center console boat and a 2001 Stratos bass boat collided in the area of the Boat Basin Park in Bainbridge, a city about 40 miles north of Tallahassee, Florida, according to the Department of Natural Resources.
ACCIDENTS
Wide Open Eats

Georgia Peaches May Be Gone Forever in Less Than 80 Years

From peach pie to peach wine, Georgia is the place to go for these sweet, summery fruits. The Peach State is beloved for its bountiful peach season that happens every summer, when fresh Georgia peaches are harvested in abundance to be enjoyed on their own, made into cobblers, and so much more. However, scientists predict that we won't be able to enjoy the delicious peaches in Georgia for much longer if climate change continues at its current rate.
GEORGIA STATE
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Clarke, Covington, Jasper, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Kemper by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 19:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-28 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Clarke; Covington; Jasper; Jefferson Davis; Jones; Kemper; Lauderdale; Neshoba; Newton; Noxubee; Smith FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Mississippi, east central Mississippi, south central Mississippi and southeast Mississippi, including the following areas in central Mississippi, Smith. In east central Mississippi, Clarke, Jasper, Kemper, Lauderdale, Neshoba, Newton and Noxubee. In south central Mississippi, Jefferson Davis and Marion. In southeast Mississippi, Covington, Forrest, Jones and Lamar. * Until 1 AM CDT Wednesday * WHEN...From 1 PM CDT this afternoon through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
CLARKE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hampton, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 08:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hampton; Jasper FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Savannah River near Clyo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 13.3 feet, one foot of water covers Tom Goethe Road just after the pavement ends. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 815 AM EDT Friday, the stage was 11.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 12.9 feet Wednesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
#Central Georgia#Southeast Georgia#Extreme Weather#Jasper Morgan#16 20 00#16 45 00#Wilkes Flood Watch#Crisp#Dodge#Jasper Jones
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Limestone, Madison, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 03:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Limestone; Madison; Morgan FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of north central Alabama and southern middle Tennessee, including the following counties, in north central Alabama, Limestone, Madison and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee, Lincoln. * WHEN...Until 815 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood- prone locations is imminent or occurring. Indian creek in Madison county is currently above flood stage just below 10 feet and steady. This will remain above flood stage for several more hours, before falling below flood stage, continuing flooding concerns. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 339 AM CDT, Some additional light to moderate rain will continue early this morning. However, primary flooding will occur from runoff from previous heavy rainfall. - Additional rainfall amounts less than one quarter of an inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Athens, Hartselle, Fayetteville, Meridianville, Redstone Arsenal, Moores Mill, Hazel Green, Priceville, Trinity, Triana, University Of Alabama In Huntsville, Harvest, Alabama A And M University, Marshall Space Flight Center, Huntsville International Airport, New Market and Tanner. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Iberia, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Iberia; St. Landry; St. Martin; St. Mary TORNADO WATCH 94 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 PARISHES IN CENTRAL LOUISIANA ST. LANDRY IN SOUTH CENTRAL LOUISIANA IBERIA ST. MARTIN ST. MARY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BAYOU VISTA, BERWICK, BREAUX BRIDGE, BURNS POINT, CADE, CENTERVILLE, EUNICE, FRANKLIN, LAWTELL, MORGAN CITY, NEW IBERIA, OPELOUSAS, PATTERSON, ST. MARTINVILLE, AND STEPHENSVILLE.
IBERIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Claiborne, Hancock, Hawkins, Northwest Carter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 01:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Claiborne; Hancock; Hawkins; Northwest Carter; Northwest Greene; Sullivan; Washington FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Today. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 14:23:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1130 AM CDT. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus, Franklin and Red River Counties. For the Sulphur River...including Talco...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sulphur River Near Talco, Texas. * WHEN...From this Tuesday evening to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that may have cattle and equipment in the river bottoms should move them to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this Tuesday evening to a crest of 21.5 feet during Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage during Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 20 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock, Washington and St. Tammany Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 20.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:00 AM CDT Sunday was 20.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.2 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.2 feet on 03/23/1943. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greene, Oglethorpe by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 09:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Greene; Oglethorpe A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Greene and Oglethorpe Counties through 915 PM EDT At 846 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Stephens, or near Lexington, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Lexington, Crawford, Woodville, Maxeys, Stephens and Hutchings. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GREENE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 12:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. In Louisiana, Lower Lafourche, Lower Terrebonne, Lower Plaquemines, Lower Jefferson, Lower St. Bernard, Northwest St. Tammany and Southeast St. Tammany Parishes. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Greene by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 16:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 21:38:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Greene The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana White River at Spencer, Hazleton, White River, Petersburg, Edwardsport, Elliston, near Centerton, below Eagle Valley Power Plant. Eel River at Bowling Green. The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana East Fork White River at Seymour. .Rainfall totals late last week as high as one inch, and additional rainfall of one to two plus inches from Tuesday through today, is leading to lowland flooding along the entire length of the Wabash River, on the White River from Centerton downstream, and on the East Fork White River at Seymour. Flooding on the Wabash and White is expected to last into the first week of April, and on the East Fork White until March 27. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River at Edwardsport. * WHEN...Until Thursday, March 31. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Water is at critical levels for makeshift levees. Most of bottomlands flood. Old Vincennes road and State Road 358 between Plainville and Edwardsport are impassable by several feet. High water surrounds river cabins. This type of flood occurs on average about once a year. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1:00 PM EDT Wednesday /12:00 PM CDT Wednesday/ the stage was 17.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1:00 PM EDT Wednesday /12:00 PM CDT Wednesday/ was 17.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.7 feet early Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday, March 31. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GREENE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Mason by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 16:32:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-16 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Mason FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Washington, including the following county, Mason. * WHEN...From 8 PM PDT this evening through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rain will continue through tonight, and taper to showers on Tuesday. The Skokomish River near Potlach will crest near flood stage overnight before receding on Tuesday. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MASON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin, Bibb, Glascock, Greene, Hancock, Jones, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 11:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Baldwin; Bibb; Glascock; Greene; Hancock; Jones; Morgan; Oglethorpe; Putnam; Taliaferro; Warren; Washington; Wilkes; Wilkinson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Bibb, Hancock, Glascock, Taliaferro, southern Wilkes, Jones, northwestern Wilkinson, Baldwin, Warren, southeastern Morgan, Putnam, Greene, northwestern Washington and south central Oglethorpe Counties through 115 PM EDT At 1232 PM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms extended from near Penfield to near Rockville to Cross Keys, and moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind, up to penny sized hail, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Macon, Milledgeville, Eatonton, Washington, Greensboro, Gray, Warrenton, Sparta, Gibson, Crawfordville, Union Point, Ivey, Woodville, White Plains, Siloam, Norwood, Payne, Mitchell, Rayle and Buckhead. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Clarke, Jasper, Kemper, Lauderdale, Neshoba by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 18:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clarke; Jasper; Kemper; Lauderdale; Neshoba The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Clarke County in east central Mississippi Jasper County in east central Mississippi Kemper County in east central Mississippi Lauderdale County in east central Mississippi Southeastern Neshoba County in east central Mississippi * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 601 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lauderdale, Meridian, Quitman, Meridian Station, Preston, Stringer, Neshoba, Bay Springs, Marion, De Kalb, Stonewall, Liberty, Heidelberg, Nellieburg, Savoy, Suqualena, Meehan, Zero, Sable and Martin. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
CLARKE COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

