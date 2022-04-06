First Southern State Bank Ribbon Cutting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three different spots around north Alabama are trying to improve after earning scores in the 60′s on their most recent health inspections. The Marathon Fast Food at Highway 20 just west of Highway 67 has the lowest score in north Alabama this week with a 62. Inspectors there found grease dripping from a hood filter, mold in the ice machine, no sanitizer in the dishwasher, no soap in the women’s restroom, dirty dishes stored with clean ones, unlabeled pest control chemicals in the kitchen and “too many roaches present to count”.

MORGAN COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO