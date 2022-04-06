First Southern State Bank Ribbon Cutting

Looking for the house that has practically everything?. One Alabama mansion that might satisfy that description is going on the auction block. Sumac Farms, off Barrington Hills Drive in Madison, was completed in 2015 and is situated on 57 acres. It was listed for a cool $11.999 million, but is now scheduled to be auctioned in April.
Editor’s note: In a previous version of this story, Bay County Code Enforcement officials incorrectly told News 13 the items collected on Walsingham’s property would be “bid off to contractors,” or auctioned off. The information has since been corrected in the updated story. CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County code enforcement officials said Greg Walsingham’s […]
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Employers are hoping to hire workers from the Panama City paper mill, which is closing on June 6th. Bay District Schools and Bay County Sheriff’s Office both announced their hope to hire workers. “This community leadership supports wanting to get these people back in the workforce,” Bay County Development Alliance […]
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three different spots around north Alabama are trying to improve after earning scores in the 60′s on their most recent health inspections. The Marathon Fast Food at Highway 20 just west of Highway 67 has the lowest score in north Alabama this week with a 62. Inspectors there found grease dripping from a hood filter, mold in the ice machine, no sanitizer in the dishwasher, no soap in the women’s restroom, dirty dishes stored with clean ones, unlabeled pest control chemicals in the kitchen and “too many roaches present to count”.
There is a saying on the wall inside the HeartLand Hands food pantry facility. What started out as a small food pantry inside of the old Walmart building on StateLine Road feeding families on a budget of $200 a month, has today grown into the largest food pantry in DeSoto County, distributing $11.6 million in food annually to 600 families in need, while helping 29 other non-profits and over 30 food pantries in 40 different communities across the state.
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The mill that provided high-paying jobs to generations of workers in Panama City will permanently close on June 6. About 450 people will lose their jobs, Westrock, the owner of the mill, said in a news release. The mill produces containerboard, primarily heavyweight kraft, and fluff pulp, with a combined […]
Efforts to bring a new Food City grocery store to Fort Payne have turned into a legal battle. More than a dozen individuals and businesses have filed a class action complaint against the city of Fort Payne. The group behind it says the city failed to comply with requirements spelled...
Nature Coast Grief Services ribbon cutting, open house. Friends of Citrus and the Nature Coast Grief Services is having a ribbon cutting and open house from 4-6 p.m. on March 24 at the Wings Grief Center, 8471 W. Periwinkle Lane, Homosassa Springs. The community is invited to come and see...
ANSTED, W.Va. — Although work isn’t quite finished, Gov. Jim Justice joined State Park officials along with DNR Director Brett McMillion and Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby Wednesday to cut the ribbon on the upgrades and renovations at Hawks Nest State Park in Fayette County. “This will be something...
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist County will celebrate the addition of a new eleven-megawatt lithium battery facility today. The Trenton Solar Power Plant, in partnership with Duke Energy, will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony with a tour of the facility. The event will go from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the...
Bristol Chevrolet is celebrating a new era on State Street. The newly named dealership, which is also under new ownership, held a ribbon cutting on Thursday to celebrate new life at what was formerly Bill Gatton Chevrolet. Bristol Chevrolet is owned by Scott Graap and Steve Harrell II, who also...
LIMA — The team at Trilogy Health Services’ Springview Manor invites the community to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 16 to officially open its new Legacy Way unit at the campus. Springview Manor is located at 883 W. Spring St., Lima.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The owners of Maggie and Moe's Poplar Flowers and décor have acquired the red barn at sycamore farmhouse. On Tuesday, people came out for the ribbon-cutting to celebrate Maggie and Moe's at Sycamore Farm. The barn will continue to be an event center, but the property next to it will now have a coffee shop.
Native Americans whose ancestors were forced out of the Southeast almost 200 years ago during a purge that cleared the way for white settlers returned Friday for a two-day festival with a name that sums up its purpose: “We have come back.”A busload of Muscogee (Creek) Nation citizens and others in vans and cars traveled from their homes in Oklahoma and elsewhere for a celebration in the east Alabama city of Oxford, located on what once was part of Arbeka, a Muscogee community dating back 12,000 years. The people who lived there were forced to move west in 1836...
