Stillwater PD Confirms Hostage Situation In Yale

By News 9
 2 days ago
Stillwater police confirmed that it is assisting in a SWAT team effort Wednesday afternoon in Yale.

Authorities said the SWAT team responded to a hostage situation.

Law enforcement said the person held hostage inside a home is now out of the residence. Police said a perimeter remains around the home.

According to the Yale Police Department's Facebook page, the department is asking residents to stay out of the Chicago Avenue area between F and H streets.

Yale Public Schools announced that its schools are currently on lockdown.

The district reiterated its students and staff are all safe at this time. It also announced new plans for parents to pick up their children after school.

This is a developing story.

