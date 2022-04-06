Rose A. Murabito

CORTLAND, NY – Douglas Greenwood Sr., 82, of Cortland, New York, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 28, 2022. He was born in Spafford, New York, to the late William and Anna (Schutts) Greenwood. Doug was a lifetime resident of Cortland and retired after 40+ years of employment with Cooper Tools. He loved to be outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed shooting trap and skeet and he could often be found at Mahogany Ridge after a long day in the fresh air.

CORTLAND, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO