Oswego, NY

Rose A. Murabito

 3 days ago
OSWEGO – Rose A. Murabito, 90, a recent resident Florida passed on April 1, 2022. Born in Oswego, New New York, Rose was an Oswegonian all her life. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Angelina (Genoa) Alfieri. Rose was...

Earline J. Wood

OSWEGO – Earline J. Wood, 72, of Oswego, New York, died unexpectedly March 31st, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, New York. Earline was born in Syracuse to the late Bernard R. DeVine Sr and Lillian A. (Morrison) DeVine of Oswego. She grew up in Cardiff, New York, where she enjoyed singing in the Methodist Church Choir. Earline graduated from Lafayette High School where she was active in the theatre. She also studied at West Virginia Tech and SUNY Oswego.
OSWEGO, NY
Richard J. Kemmis

FULTON – Graveside services for Richard J. Kemmis, who passed away February 13, 2022, will be 10 a.m., Monday, April 18 at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton. Foster Funeral Home, Fulton has care of arrangements. For Richard’s obituary, see here.
FULTON, NY
Russell M. Martin

BALDWINSVILLE, NY – Russell M. Martin, 61, of Baldwinsville, New York, passed away on Sunday April 3, 2022 at Saint Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, New York. Born in Newark, New York, to his mother, Frances I. (Kosloski) and his late father, Leo J. Martin on April 4, 1960. Russell...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Veronica A. Baker

OSWEGO – Veronica A. Baker, 86, a resident of Oswego, New York, passed away on February 1, 2022. Born in Oswego, she was a daughter of the late Bliss and Doris (Perau) Turner and was a graduate of the Oswego High School. She was a former telephone switchboard operator...
OSWEGO, NY
Rudy’s Lakeside Drive-In Opens Today

OSWEGO – Rudy’s Lakeside Drive-In, one of Central New York’s most popular summer destinations, opens for the 76th season today, Wednesday March 30. The past two years have been challenging for all. Rudy’s Lakeside appreciates all the customer support through these difficult times. Rudy’s will be...
OSWEGO, NY
Frances M. Hogan

OSWEGO – Frances M. Hogan, 77, a resident of Oswego, New York, passed away on April 6, 2022, at the Oswego Hospital. Born in Fulton, New York, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Marie (Stauring) Crego and was a graduate of the Oswego High School. She...
OSWEGO, NY
Dorothy Austin

OSWEGO – God broke our hearts to show he only takes the best. The world lost a beautiful soul, Dorothy Austin, age 69 of Oswego, New York, who passed after a brief illness on Thursday, March 31, 2022. She is survived by her daughters, Ginger (Derek) Lyons, Stacey (Kyle)...
OSWEGO, NY
John E. Draper

OSWEGO – John E. Draper, 85, of Oswego, New York, passed suddenly at his home. Mr. Draper was born in Granby, New York, to the late John E. and Freida (Shutts) Draper. He was a resident of the area for all his life growing up and graduating from Fulton High School. Mr. Draper was an Iron Worker. He worked for several years at Smith & Caffrey, Liverpool, New York, and then worked for 10 years and retired from Solvay Iron, Solvay, New York.
OSWEGO, NY
Linda T. Smith

FULTON – Linda T. Smith, 88, formerly of Fulton, New York, passed Wednesday April 6, 2022. Linda was past employed with Nestle, Co., Fulton. She is survived by her 2 daughters: Kimberly Van Buren of Rochester, NY and Kelly Collins of Sterling, NY. A Family Celebration of Life is...
FULTON, NY
Frederick James Green, Sr.

PHOENIX, NY – Frederick James “Rock” Green, Sr., 79 of Phoenix, New York, passed away at Oswego Hospital on Wednesday March 30, 2022. Born in the town of Schroeppel to his late parents Daisy Belle (Kimball) Green Keller and Orlo A. Green, Sr. on January 25, 1943. He was a graduate of Phoenix Central Schools, J. C. Birdlebough High School.
PHOENIX, NY
Stephen C. Matzke

FULTON – Stephen C. Matzke, 64, of Fulton, New York, passed away on Thursday March 31, 2022 at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, New York. He was born in Fulton to his late parents, Donna F. (Growe) and Frank H. Matzke on January 13, 1958. Steve was a graduate of Phoenix Central Schools, J. C. Birdlebough High School, class of 1976. He later attended Herkimer Community College and on to Oklahoma State University and graduated with a technical degree.
FULTON, NY
James D. Smith

FULTON – James D. “Jim” Smith, 99, of Fulton, New York, passed away peacefully on March 29, 2022, with his family by his side. A Fulton native, Jim was born February 11, 1923, to the late Lillian and Leon Smith. He graduated from Fulton High School and worked as a lineman for Niagara Mohawk. He met his wife, Mary “Baba” in 1946. They married after the war and promptly got busy building the house that is still called home today.
FULTON, NY
Douglas Greenwood Sr.

CORTLAND, NY – Douglas Greenwood Sr., 82, of Cortland, New York, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 28, 2022. He was born in Spafford, New York, to the late William and Anna (Schutts) Greenwood. Doug was a lifetime resident of Cortland and retired after 40+ years of employment with Cooper Tools. He loved to be outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed shooting trap and skeet and he could often be found at Mahogany Ridge after a long day in the fresh air.
CORTLAND, NY
Bruce N. Strong

OSWEGO COUNTY – Bruce N. Strong, 70, passed away on April 3, 2022, at the Fravor Group Home in Mexico, New York. He was born in Oswego, New York, on Christmas Day in 1951 and was a son of the late Thomas and Hazel (Gagnon) Strong. He was employed...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
James Lee Sheldon

GREENSBORO, NC – James Lee Sheldon of Greensboro, North Carolina, passed away on December 30, 2021. He was born in Fulton, New York, on February 6, 1938 to the late Earl Howard Sheldon and Marjorie Rath Sheldon. James graduated from Fulton High School with the class of 1955. After...
GREENSBORO, NC
Donald Hewitt

OSWEGO COUNTY – Donald “Don” Hewitt was a caring husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He loved his life and had a true zest for living. He left this world suddenly Wednesday, April 6, 2022 while visiting his daughter and family in Canada. He was born...
FULTON, NY
Edith J. House

PHOENIX, NY – Edith J. House, 82, of Phoenix, New York, went home to be with the Lord on April 8, 2022 at Betsy Ross rehab center, Rome, New York. Born in Huntington, Long Island, to her late parents Velma (Auringer) Eastman and James Sposato on April 12, 1939. She graduated in 1957 from Mexico High School, Mexico, New York. She was a hard working subsistent farmer and gardener for most of her life, running a local farm stand at her home in Scriba, New York. She also babysat for most of the neighborhood children, was a janitor at Oswego Cinema and Theatre and worked at the Pall-Times Newspaper.
PHOENIX, NY
Open Mic Fridays Continues In Oswego On April 8

OSWEGO – Oswego Music Hall will continue its Open Mic Friday series on April 8. Shows begin at 7:00 PM; sign-ups at 6:30. Guest Host, Cam Caruso, leads off Open Mic Friday and will be followed by performers who sign up that night. Performers have the option to enter the juried songwriter’s competition held every open mic. Winners will perform at the Music Hall’s Season Finale Emerging Artist Showcase to be held in May. Admission is by donation.
OSWEGO, NY
