ALTON - Aldermen meeting as a committee of the whole on Monday night approved the creation of the Riverfront Development Commission. The commission will help guide planning for Alton's Mississippi River frontage. Commission members will be appointed by the mayor with advice and consent of the city council. The commission would be tasked with providing suggestions, options and feedback to further develop Alton's riverfront. It also would engage with the public and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for ideas on development and land use to ensure residents have an opportunity to participate in the riverfront's future.

ALTON, IL ・ 18 DAYS AGO